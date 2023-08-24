Spirit Settles Over ‘Bait-and-Switch’ Carry-On Move

Spirit Airlines is set to pay some flyers up to a total of $8.25 million in a settlement over a carry-on dispute, according to court documents filed Wednesday.
This comes almost six years after the now class-action suit was initially filed in Federal Court in New York.
The named plaintiff alleged that he was misled by Spirit Airlines over a carry-on charge. He purported that Spirit used a "bait-and-switch" method to "confuse" and "trap" customers into paying as much as four times more for carry-ons than checked bags.
The complaint claimed, “Spirit intentionally hid feeds from Plaintiff and other costumers during the booking process in order to fraudulently induce sales.” These claims specifically had to do with the airline's “$9 Fare Club” and “Free Spirit” programs.
One fee, allegedly considered a “penalty” by the former CEO of Spirit, was a $100 charge for bags checked at the gate, which flyers were not aware of ahead of time.
The settlement will repay customers up to 75% of what they spent on the luggage.
The lawsuit is specifically for those who booked Spirit through third-party companies including Expedia, Kiwi and Travelocity between August 2011 and May 2017.
