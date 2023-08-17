SPAM Donates 3 Truckloads of Infamous Canned Meat to Maui Relief Efforts - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

SPAM Donates 3 Truckloads of Infamous Canned Meat to Maui Relief Efforts

SPAM came to Hawaii with American soldiers during World War II who were rationed the nonperishable, cheap meat — and never left

Published |Updated
Laura Bratton
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
SPAM is made by Minnesota-based Hormel Foods.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

SPAM — the infamous pork-and-ham canned meat beloved by Hawaiians — is sending three truckloads with more than 264,000 cans to Maui as part of relief efforts following its devastating wildfires.

The wildfires that started on Aug. 8 have killed at least 111 people on the island so far and burned over 2,200 structures. The Biden administration launched a coordinated relief effort for the island earlier this week. A slew of charities and businesses have rushed to send their support for fire victims — now including SPAM’s parent company Hormel Foods.

Minnesota-based Hormel Foods said Thursday said “a special relationship has long existed between the people of Hawai'i and the brand.”

SPAM came to Hawaii with American soldiers during World War II who were rationed the nonperishable, cheap meat — and never left.

Now, Hawaiian dishes from SPAM musibi — a kind of “SPAM sushi” — to SPAM fried wontons incorporate the canned meat product. Hormel sells 7 million cans of the product in Hawaii every year, according to the company’s calculations. The island of Waikīkī even hosts an annual two-week-long SPAM-themed festival in April, “Spam Jam.” The product’s high level of nitrates has become a growing concern for health experts on the island, according to Hawai’i Public Radio.

Hormel Foods said it is also donating cash, though it didn’t specify the amount. But the retail value of its SPAM and cash donations amount to $1 million, the company said.

“Our donation efforts are just one way we are showing the community our love and support back,” it said.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.