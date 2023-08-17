SPAM Donates 3 Truckloads of Infamous Canned Meat to Maui Relief Efforts

SPAM — the infamous pork-and-ham canned meat beloved by Hawaiians — is sending three truckloads with more than 264,000 cans to Maui as part of relief efforts following its devastating wildfires.

The wildfires that started on Aug. 8 have killed at least 111 people on the island so far and burned over 2,200 structures. The Biden administration launched a coordinated relief effort for the island earlier this week. A slew of charities and businesses have rushed to send their support for fire victims — now including SPAM’s parent company Hormel Foods.

Minnesota-based Hormel Foods said Thursday said “a special relationship has long existed between the people of Hawai'i and the brand.”

SPAM came to Hawaii with American soldiers during World War II who were rationed the nonperishable, cheap meat — and never left.

Now, Hawaiian dishes from SPAM musibi — a kind of “SPAM sushi” — to SPAM fried wontons incorporate the canned meat product. Hormel sells 7 million cans of the product in Hawaii every year, according to the company’s calculations. The island of Waikīkī even hosts an annual two-week-long SPAM-themed festival in April, “Spam Jam.” The product’s high level of nitrates has become a growing concern for health experts on the island, according to Hawai’i Public Radio.

Hormel Foods said it is also donating cash, though it didn’t specify the amount. But the retail value of its SPAM and cash donations amount to $1 million, the company said.

“Our donation efforts are just one way we are showing the community our love and support back,” it said.