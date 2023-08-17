Trump Media Merger Delayed Again

A stockholder meeting that could decide the fate of the merger between Trump Media & Technology Group and special purpose acquisition company Digital World Acquisition Corp. has been delayed until September, according to a Wednesday regulatory filing.
Stockholders of the SPAC were scheduled to meet Thursday to vote on an extension to complete the merger, but will now meet on Sept. 5—just three days before the combination's deadline.
If stockholders fail to approve the extension, DWAC will be forced to begin liquidating its assets and return the $300 million it raised during its initial public offering in September 2021.
“Extending the combination deadline is another crucial step toward our proposed merger with Trump Media & Technology Group Corp,” DWAC CEO Eric Swider said in the filing. "The proposal to approve the extension, giving us time to potentially complete the business combination with Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., isn’t just a formality; it’s a decision deeply rooted in our shared vision for freedom of speech, innovation, and growth."
When the merger was announced in Oct. 2021, Trump Media was valued at $1.7 billion. By the end of that year, however, the Securities and Exchange Commission and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority began investigating the deal, effectively putting it on ice, according to The New York Times.
The SPAC said last month it would settle the SEC's investigation into the company, and pay an $18 million penalty to the agency after the merger closes.
The merger was amended Aug. 9, adding a provision to issue a new class of shares to former president Donald Trump, which would give the former president at least 55% voting power over all shareholder measures, according to a company filing.
- Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard Again Delayed by Regulators
- Trump Family Praises PGA Tour-LIV Merger: ‘Wonderful Thing for the Game of Golf’
- Elizabeth Holmes’ Lawyers File Motion to Delay Prison Sentence, Again
- Treat Williams Remembered for His ‘Heart of Gold’ After Motorcycle Accident Death at 71
- Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Maintenance Worker Arraignment is Delayed Again, Valet Pleads Not Guilty
- Trump Aide Walt Nauta Scheduled to Be Arraigned — Again — in Miami Thursday
DWAC is currently trading at $15 per share, down from its peak of over $97 per share in March 2022, but higher than its $10 per share liquidation price.
“TMTG remains committed to the merger and is excited by the possibilities we expect it to unlock,” Devin Nunes, the CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group and a former Republican member of Congress, said in the Wednesday announcement. “We look forward to getting this deal done as soon as possible, in partnership with DWAC, and moving forward to the next stage of our company’s growth.”
Trump Media & Technology Group is also the parent company of Truth Social, the social media app Trump has used since he was banned from Twitter and most other platforms. Truth Social, which bills itself as a "free speech" alternative to more popular social platforms, has earned just $1.2 million in advertising since its Feb. 2022 launch, according to the former president's financial disclosures.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Westworld-Featured Oceanfront Home Sales for $16.25 MillionBusiness
- San Francisco Launches Driverless Bus Service Following Robotaxi ExpansionBusiness
- Amazon Relaunches Shipping Service That Competes With FedEx and UPSBusiness
- Ex-CNN Anchor Don Lemon Says Chris Licht’s Firing Makes Him Feel ‘Vindicated’Business
- How the Weight Loss Drug Frenzy in the US Keeps Interest Rates Low in DenmarkBusiness
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- Over 100,000 Toddler Towers Recalled Due to Risk of Falling OverBusiness
- WeWork Plans 1-for-40 Reverse Stock Split to Keep New York Stock Exchange ListingBusiness
- Zipadee Kids Recalls Children’s Bed Frames Due To Strangulation HazardsBusiness
- ‘The Nun’ Actress Bonnie Aarons Sues Warner Bros. for Allegedly Withholding Her Share of Merchandising RevenueEntertainment
- Soho House Partners With Michael Milken to Open New Members-Only Club in DCBusiness