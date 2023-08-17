Trump Media Merger Delayed Again

A stockholder meeting that could decide the fate of the merger between Trump Media & Technology Group and special purpose acquisition company Digital World Acquisition Corp. has been delayed until September, according to a Wednesday regulatory filing.

Stockholders of the SPAC were scheduled to meet Thursday to vote on an extension to complete the merger, but will now meet on Sept. 5—just three days before the combination's deadline.

If stockholders fail to approve the extension, DWAC will be forced to begin liquidating its assets and return the $300 million it raised during its initial public offering in September 2021.

“Extending the combination deadline is another crucial step toward our proposed merger with Trump Media & Technology Group Corp,” DWAC CEO Eric Swider said in the filing. "The proposal to approve the extension, giving us time to potentially complete the business combination with Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., isn’t just a formality; it’s a decision deeply rooted in our shared vision for freedom of speech, innovation, and growth."

When the merger was announced in Oct. 2021, Trump Media was valued at $1.7 billion. By the end of that year, however, the Securities and Exchange Commission and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority began investigating the deal, effectively putting it on ice, according to The New York Times.

The SPAC said last month it would settle the SEC's investigation into the company, and pay an $18 million penalty to the agency after the merger closes.

The merger was amended Aug. 9, adding a provision to issue a new class of shares to former president Donald Trump, which would give the former president at least 55% voting power over all shareholder measures, according to a company filing.

DWAC is currently trading at $15 per share, down from its peak of over $97 per share in March 2022, but higher than its $10 per share liquidation price.

“TMTG remains committed to the merger and is excited by the possibilities we expect it to unlock,” Devin Nunes, the CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group and a former Republican member of Congress, said in the Wednesday announcement. “We look forward to getting this deal done as soon as possible, in partnership with DWAC, and moving forward to the next stage of our company’s growth.”

Trump Media & Technology Group is also the parent company of Truth Social, the social media app Trump has used since he was banned from Twitter and most other platforms. Truth Social, which bills itself as a "free speech" alternative to more popular social platforms, has earned just $1.2 million in advertising since its Feb. 2022 launch, according to the former president's financial disclosures.