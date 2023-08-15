S&P Cuts Credit Rating of Hawaii’s Biggest Electric Supplier to Junk Bond Status After Maui Fires 

The credit rating of Hawaiian Electric Industries, the state's largest electric supplier, has been cut to junk bond status following the tragic fires in Maui, according to S&P Global.
The fires have already led to almost 100 deaths, and the damage or destruction of around 2,200 structures in Maui.
S&P slashed Hawaiian Electric's rating from BBB, which is the lowest investment grade given by S&P, two notches to BB-. The credit rating firm noted that the company has been sued in class-action disputes over allegations that its power lines may have led to the fire.
A lower credit rating, especially to junk status, will translate to significantly higher financing costs for the company. It's akin to having a consumer credit score of over 700, which gives you more favorable credit card and borrowing rates, that falls to 600, which is considered subprime and subject to some of the highest interest rates.
Hawaiian Electric's shares were down almost 40% on Monday morning, following news of the class action dispute.
Shares are still down almost 21% in mid day trading on Tuesday.
Jim Kelly, the vice president of Hawaiian Electric, told CNN, “our immediate focus is on supporting emergency response efforts on Maui and restoring power for our customers and communities as quickly as possible.”
The electric company and its entities have also been placed on CreditWatch with negative implications.
