S&P Cuts Credit Rating of Hawaii’s Biggest Electric Supplier to Junk Bond Status After Maui Fires  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

S&P Cuts Credit Rating of Hawaii’s Biggest Electric Supplier to Junk Bond Status After Maui Fires 

This comes after the deadly fire left almost 100 dead and about 2,200 structures destroyed or damaged in Maui

Published |Updated
Lily Meier
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The electric company is also facing class-action lawsuits.PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

The credit rating of Hawaiian Electric Industries, the state's largest electric supplier, has been cut to junk bond status following the tragic fires in Maui, according to S&P Global.

The fires have already led to almost 100 deaths, and the damage or destruction of around 2,200 structures in Maui. 

S&P slashed Hawaiian Electric's rating from BBB, which is the lowest investment grade given by S&P, two notches to BB-. The credit rating firm noted that the company has been sued in class-action disputes over allegations that its power lines may have led to the fire.

A lower credit rating, especially to junk status, will translate to significantly higher financing costs for the company. It's akin to having a consumer credit score of over 700, which gives you more favorable credit card and borrowing rates, that falls to 600, which is considered subprime and subject to some of the highest interest rates.

Hawaiian Electric's shares were down almost 40% on Monday morning, following news of the class action dispute. 

Shares are still down almost 21% in mid day trading on Tuesday.

Jim Kelly, the vice president of Hawaiian Electric, told CNN, “our immediate focus is on supporting emergency response efforts on Maui and restoring power for our customers and communities as quickly as possible.” 

Read More

The electric company and its entities have also been placed on CreditWatch with negative implications. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.