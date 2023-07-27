Southwest Airlines reported a $683 million profit in the second quarter, down 10% from a year ago, on higher labor and maintenance expenses as quarterly sales rose to a record.

The carrier posted record revenue of $7 billion, up from $6.7 billion in the same period of 2022 and said a new record is likely for the current quarter. But unit revenues slid 8.3 percent in the quarter, with tough comparisons to 2022 when pent-up travel demand from the pandemic was still peaking.

Adjusted net income of $1.09 per share was 1 cent above the consensus estimate from Morningstar. Southwest on Thursday also affirmed its profit guidance for the third quarter and full year.

Of more concern to investors, however, was Southwest’s forecast that unit revenue – a ratio of sales per seat miles – will decline as much as 7% in the third quarter. That adds to the narrative of cooling travel demand later this year and into 2024 – and the prospect of lower fares and leaner profits as the industry ramps up domestic flying, closer to pre-pandemic levels.

Southwest shares fell nearly 10% in midday trading, with investors reacting as harshly to the stock as they did with shares of Alaska Air Group on Tuesday. Both carriers plan to boost their flying in coming quarters even as unit revenues decrease, which is likely to pressure fares.

Dallas-based Southwest also said Thursday it would “optimize” its network next year to “align our network, fleet plans, and staffing to better reflect the current business environment." Business traffic continues to lag 2019 levels as people take fewer trips, and Southwest management doesn't expect any meaningful change of that pattern any time soon.

The network changes will include deeper schedule reductions on Tuesday and Wednesday – relative to the Monday peak – and trimming frequencies from short-haul business-focused routes such as Chicago-Columbus, Ohio, to allow for more flights on routes with a larger mix of leisure customers.

Southwest is also moving many of its early-morning and late-night departures, which tend to produce less revenue, to avoid those more extreme hours, Chief Operating Officer Andrew Watterson said. The airline will also shift some flights involving its newest destinations in Hawaii, but no major changes are expected.

Amid the uncertain demand environment in the fall and winter, Southwest also remains in contentious contract talks with its pilots and flight attendants. Late Wednesday, the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) said it had canceled further talks this week and next because the company has not presented ratifiable proposals and continues to offer the current contract language for many areas, Jody Reven, chairman of SWAPA’s negotiation committee, said Wednesday in a video update to pilots.

Southwest also has moved backward on maternity and parental leave policies that were previously agreed to in the talks, said Damian Jennette, a pilot negotiator.

“It was a paid, really good, industry-leading program and now we’re dead last again because they were trying to tie it to sick accrual,” Jennette said. “We keep telling them that the market is rising very, very quickly around us and they cannot wrap their minds around that singular issue.” The pilots have asked the National Mediation Board to release them from talks, a prelude to a possible strike.

Southwest pilots have also said that the company is losing pilots to rival carriers that now offer better compensation and quality-of-life packages in their contracts than does Southwest. Executives acknowledged a "spike" in pilot-attrition rates in the second quarter but said they're on track to meet a goal of hiring 1,700 pilots this year. The airline has about 9,600 pilots.

"The fact that attrition is up a bit is not a surprise given that this is the hottest market for pilots, I believe, in history," Chief Executive Bob Jordan said on a conference call with analysts and aviation reporters.

Southwest also remains in mediation with its flight attendants’ union, the Transport Workers Union, its largest work group. Last month, the TWU Local 556 executive board rejected a tentative agreement with the company, sending the negotiations back to mediators.

Also on Thursday, Southwest mechanics ratified a new contract with the airline that calls for wage increases of 20.5% over three years. The $65.79 hourly wage surpasses rates at Delta, United, and American, the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) said in a statement.