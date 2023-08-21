CEO Bob Jordan on Bringing Southwest Back From Its Disaster Last December (Exclusive)

Southwest Airlines faces a slew of challenges these days: rising costs, fares, delayed aircraft deliveries, unhappy pilots and flight attendants, a 14% share price decline over the past year, and skepticism on Wall Street about its ability to return to pre-pandemic profitability anytime soon.

But Bob Jordan, who took over as CEO early last year after 35 years with the airline, doesn't seem worried.

He says the company has fully recovered from 10 days of crew-scheduling chaos over the December 2022 holidays, when the company was forced to essentially shut down to reset its operation. The airline cancelled more than 14,000 flights during the period, with more than 2 million people affected by what Southwest executives call “the disruption.”

Among the most recent changes under Jordan, Southwest last week began a “redo” of sorts on contract negotiations with its 10,000 pilots and 15,000 flight attendants after years of failing to reach deals, partially derailed by the pandemic.

The pilots have authorized a strike and last month asked the National Mediation Board to release them from the talks.

However, on Aug. 15, Southwest and the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association began a series of meetings with two senior airline executives to develop a “framework” for further negotiations. The company and union hope to make progress and then meet again with federal mediators Sept. 19-21.

A day later, Southwest and Transport Workers Union Local 556, representing flight attendants, resumed talks after the union board rejected a tentative agreement with the company in June and declined to send it to members for a vote. Federal mediators had planned to resume talks early next year

The Messenger sat down with Jordan at his office, just a parking lot removed from Dallas Love Field’s western runway, to catch up on those talks and much more.

The Messenger: For decades Americans have associated Southwest with low fares due to a low-cost structure. Given cost increases for labor, jet fuel, airport overhead, new aircraft and most of an airline’s other expenses, how do you view the future of low airfares? Is that era over?

Jordan: There’s a lot of discussion of fares, obviously. And you have low fares, and then you have relative low fares. How do we compare to others? We still compare very favorably.

You know, there’s a conception that fares are up a lot. I think if you go back and look at it, compared to 2019, they're up about 11% for us. So from pre-pandemic to today, they're up far less than inflation. I think if you go all the way back to 2015, they're up maybe 12%, 13%.

Costs are up. There’s regular inflation, there’s labor inflation. Obviously, you you’re seeing, what everybody’s seeing, with pilot contracts, right? Fuel moves around. So the business will have to adapt just like we’ve adapted in the past. And that, I think falls first in efficiency.

We’re working through a lot of things that will help make the fleet more efficient, the network more efficient, our people more efficient. Like everybody, we're looking at using AI for transaction handling through the app, those kinds of things. But ultimately, you know, you have to have an adequate return to cover your costs. You’re not totally in charge, obviously, because broad economics allows you to raise your fares or not.

Southwest Airlines

Jordan serving snacks on a Southwest flight.

The Messenger: How much brand damage did the December 2022 operational meltdown cause Southwest?

Jordan: You know, the disruption was a significant event, right? And we don’t want to go back and relive it. But we inconvenienced about 2.1 million customers. While it was not good for our customers, not good for our people. We approached handling that in a way that’s consistent with our culture, our hospitality. We really took care of people. I mean, if you look at the combination of the revenue cost of the event, and then the handling of things within the event, it’s about a $1.2 billion cost.

So we refunded all kinds of tickets, we covered all kinds of reimbursements. Clothes, rental cars, pet-sitting fees.

I always tell the story we bought somebody a car, we covered the cost of the car that somebody bought off Craigslist. But we were far more generous than what you would have to be. And not just because it’s the right thing to do. We did a lot of gestures of goodwill, we took care of our own employees, we did a lot of premium pay, we gave them gestures of goodwill.

I’m not proud of the incident. I’m proud of the way we handled it. So you come out of that and there’s no way you don't erase some goodwill in an event like that. But we had a lot of goodwill in the bank to start with at Southwest Airlines.

I watch our brand metrics every week in terms of how we’re doing. And we’re seeing no hangover from the event right now. Our brand metrics have all recovered. We’re not seeing any impact on the brand or bookings at this point.

Now, it can’t happen again, and it won’t happen again.

We’re investing tens of millions of dollars in all kinds of things for winter preparedness from new deicing trucks, staffing, weather software -- all kinds of things to make sure that we're ready because the event cannot happen again. But we’re not seeing any hangover effect on the brand.

The Messenger: Is Delta’s free Wi-Fi effort making you rethink your $8 price for inflight connectivity? Have you seen a model in which free makes financial sense to you?

Jordan: We haven’t crossed the bridge yet. There’s a huge cost to both the infrastructure and the content. And you have to find ways to offset that cost. You’ve obviously got captive eyeballs, you have things you can do to monetize there. But I think trying to find a model where it’s fully covered is probably difficult.

It’s not something that we're working on right now. But I do think at some point you have to decide whether it’s just part of the product, like, you know, bags fly free.

The Messenger: Is free Wi-Fi causing any market share shift?

Jordan: I wouldn’t think so. Because when we survey our customers, including business customers, in terms of what’s important, it’s the airport, it’s the flight. It’s the flight at the right time. It’s a nonstop flight, then it’s price. And then, you know, people talk a lot about things like lounges, those things are way down the list. On the margin, maybe. But no, I don’t believe so.

The Messenger: Your pilots and flight attendants are negotiating a new contract right now, with pilots especially outspoken in their views that Southwest fails to recognize how far and how fast the market has moved on compensation. And they say the company is withdrawing agreements that had been previously covered. How accurate, or not, is their portrayal of the talks?

Jordan: Let’s start with just talking about labor generally. We’ve been able to get eight or nine [agreements] done in basically 10 months, which is just unheard of. So we have been able to move through our agreements very quickly. I’m just really proud of folks. Yes, we have a few that remain. We have our flight attendants and [the pilots union]

We had an agreement in principle with 556 [the flight attendants union]. Unfortunately the 556 board voted not to send it out to membership.That was unfortunate. I wanted our people to have a chance to see the agreement, vote on the agreement, but they just didn’t get the chance.

And so the mediator basically said, fine, I'm not calling a meeting again until January of '24 when some of this board stuff is settled. That’s not OK, though. I personally talked to Lyn Montgomery, our 556 president, a couple of weeks ago and told her that’s not good for you, it’s not good for me, it’s not good for our people. And we want our people rewarded. So we’re going back to the table.

We’ve restarted negotiations with them on Wednesday of this week. We’re not waiting till January. So we’re back at the table again with 556. I’m hopeful that that goes quickly. But we'll see.

On SWAPA [the pilots association], we’ve [had an open contract] for a long time. While it’s been a long time, we’ve been open a shorter period of time than the others that just closed, like United and American. But the pace is not what I would like.

I’m out all the time flying, and while externally it’s been pretty negative, I just don’t run into many pilots who are disgruntled. They want this done. But I don’t run into the negativity.

At the end of the day, we want it done. Our COO, Andrew Watterson, and I had time with Casey Murray, the president of SWAPA, a couple of weeks ago. And then we had time again last week to just talk about a different approach and how we can move faster. So we’ve inserted two very senior leaders from the company into the negotiation process to help us move faster because they can deal at a higher level, make decisions faster.

That began actually Tuesday of this week, and we started that process where we have more a senior presence in the room and at the negotiating table. So I’m hopeful that that helps us reach a negotiated agreement sooner because we need to reward our pilots and reward our people.

The Messenger: Southwest flies two Boeing 737 models -- one with 143 seats and 175 seats. The smaller fleet replacement model you’ve chosen, the Max 7, has been delayed for several years as Boeing tries to certify that airplane with regulators. What’s Plan B if your Max 7s are delayed deeper into 2024, 2025 or later? Just take more of the larger Max 8 as you’ve done so far?

Jordan: It’s been a journey, obviously, with the Max 7 certification. I can’t speak for Boeing, I think Boeing’s prediction is October right now to certify. It would be the fourth quarter. My guess on certification would be January, you know, just sort of padding just a bit.

That would put the Max 7 into service for us, roughly September of 2024. For next year, the big change with a certification has been the need to add in again, I don’t want to speak for Boeing, but add in human factors in terms of some uncertainties of the certification work, which is just taking longer to do that.

If you compare today to a year ago, I feel a lot more confident about where Boeing is, and the certification process and working with the FAA in terms of the certification process. So I have a much, much higher degree of confidence in that January date that I laid out.

We are taking the 8 if we can’t take a 7, which we will continue. At some point, though, your fleet is out of balance in terms of what you really want and we’re not there today. You know, we’re roughly 50-50 today. But if this went on for years, we would have a fleet balance that is too tilted to the 175-seater.

This interview was edited for clarity and length.