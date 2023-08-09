Southwest Airlines plans to fight a court order requiring three of its lawyers to attend "religious-liberty training" held by a conservative Christian group.

"We plan to appeal the recent court order and are in the process of appealing the underlying judgment to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals," the airline said in a statement to The Messenger.

The order, which was issued Monday, stems from a religious bias case filed by flight attendant Charlene Carter, who claims she was fired after she criticized the union’s decision to participate in a nationwide protest over former President Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017, according to the lawsuit. Carter allegedly posted social media messages calling abortion "murder" and sent a video of an aborted infant via Facebook to the president of a the local union.

Southwest said her activity violated its social media policy, but a jury ruled against the airline and union last year and the airline was ordered to notify employees of their rights against religious discrimination. U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr said Southwest did the opposite, instead sending a memo explaining why Carter was fired.

"At the outset, the memo lambasts Carter, saying that Southwest believes that her conduct underlying this case 'crossed the boundaries of acceptable behavior,' was 'inappropriate, harassing, and offensive,' and 'did not adhere to Southwest policies and guidelines'," Starr wrote in his opinion.

As part of the decision, Southwest is required to send three of its lawyers to religious liberty training held by the Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian organization which represents itself as "the world's largest legal organization committed to protecting religious freedom, free speech, the sanctity of life, paternal rights, and God's design for marriage and family."

The training is required to be a minimum of eight hours, and must be conducted by the end of the summer. Southwest is also required to pay for transportation for ADF representatives flying to Dallas.