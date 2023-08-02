Southeast Auto Loan Company Sued for Illegally Disabling Vehicles, Double-Billing - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Southeast Auto Loan Company Sued for Illegally Disabling Vehicles, Double-Billing

The affiliate of U.S. Auto Sales disabled cars even when borrowers weren't in default on their loans, sometimes triggering four days of warning tones

Published |Updated
William Gavin
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The Consumer Finance Protection Bureau filed suit Wednesday against a Georgia-based auto-loan servicer, accusing it of illegally disabling and repossessing cars and double-billing borrowers for insurance premiums. 

USASF Servicing manages car loans made by its buy-here, pay-here dealer and lender affiliate, U.S. Auto Sales Inc. — which is now largely defunct but had operated 31 dealerships in the Southeast, according to the federal regulator. USASF couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

USASF improperly disabled vehicles (through so-called “kill switches”) at least 7,500 times, in most cases when the borrower wasn’t in default on their loan or had made a promise to pay, the CFPB said in the lawsuit. In other cases, the company had explicitly promised customers it wouldn’t disable their car. The disabling triggered warning tones that lasted for four days in some cases, causing distress and confusion for customers. 

Supply shortages fueled a surge in car prices during the pandemic, raising not only the sticker price, but in many cases the amount people had to borrow to afford a car. The CFPB warned last year that the increase in prices, especially for used cars, might incentivize lenders to fast-track repossessions.

Read More
Parked cars in a row
The lawsuit is part of a broad focus on auto lending abuses.Alan Schein/Getty Images

"Given the rising cost of cars during the pandemic and jump in auto loan debt across the country, the CFPB is working to root out illegal activity in this market," CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a press release accompanying the suit. The regulator is seeking compensation for consumers and civil monetary penalties.

USASF is also accused of double-billing 34,000 borrowers for collateral-protection coverage, overcharging them by a total of $1.9 million. USASF and one of its affiliates were both charging them the premiums each billing cycle, in some cases for over a year, the CFPB suit said. 

Other alleged violations included: failing to refund premiums for guaranteed asset protection coverage when customers paid their loans early and wrongfully repossessing some vehicles, an infraction the company admitted to in 78 instances, according to the CFPB. Sometimes the company even sold those vehicles, according to the complaint.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.