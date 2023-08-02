Southeast Auto Loan Company Sued for Illegally Disabling Vehicles, Double-Billing

The Consumer Finance Protection Bureau filed suit Wednesday against a Georgia-based auto-loan servicer, accusing it of illegally disabling and repossessing cars and double-billing borrowers for insurance premiums.

USASF Servicing manages car loans made by its buy-here, pay-here dealer and lender affiliate, U.S. Auto Sales Inc. — which is now largely defunct but had operated 31 dealerships in the Southeast, according to the federal regulator. USASF couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

USASF improperly disabled vehicles (through so-called “kill switches”) at least 7,500 times, in most cases when the borrower wasn’t in default on their loan or had made a promise to pay, the CFPB said in the lawsuit. In other cases, the company had explicitly promised customers it wouldn’t disable their car. The disabling triggered warning tones that lasted for four days in some cases, causing distress and confusion for customers.

Supply shortages fueled a surge in car prices during the pandemic, raising not only the sticker price, but in many cases the amount people had to borrow to afford a car. The CFPB warned last year that the increase in prices, especially for used cars, might incentivize lenders to fast-track repossessions.

The lawsuit is part of a broad focus on auto lending abuses. Alan Schein/Getty Images

"Given the rising cost of cars during the pandemic and jump in auto loan debt across the country, the CFPB is working to root out illegal activity in this market," CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a press release accompanying the suit. The regulator is seeking compensation for consumers and civil monetary penalties.

USASF is also accused of double-billing 34,000 borrowers for collateral-protection coverage, overcharging them by a total of $1.9 million. USASF and one of its affiliates were both charging them the premiums each billing cycle, in some cases for over a year, the CFPB suit said.

Other alleged violations included: failing to refund premiums for guaranteed asset protection coverage when customers paid their loans early and wrongfully repossessing some vehicles, an infraction the company admitted to in 78 instances, according to the CFPB. Sometimes the company even sold those vehicles, according to the complaint.