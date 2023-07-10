South Carolina Waffle House Workers on Strike Over Working Conditions - The Messenger
South Carolina Waffle House Workers on Strike Over Working Conditions

Workers demanded better working conditions and an end to mandatory meal deductions

Patrick Cooley
Waffle House workers in Columbia, South Carolina are on strike over working conditions.Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Workers at a Waffle House in Columbia, South Carolina are on strike over working conditions, the union representing the workers announced in social media posts Sunday.

In videos posted to Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, workers demanded an end to meal deductions, security to deal with boorish customers and a fix for the restaurant's leaky roof and unreliable air conditioning.

“We have faced unfair scheduling, unsafe working conditions, and extreme heat due to an AC that breaks down often and a ceiling that leaks when it rains. We asked management to fix these issues last week but none of our demands were addressed,” the union said.

The three-day strike began Saturday.

The Union of Southern Service Workers, which represents the workers at the Columbia restaurant, posted a video of employees delivering a petition to the store’s management demanding, among other things, consistent scheduling, an end to understaffing, and better security.

None of the demands were met, the union said on Instagram.

"I've worked at the waffle House for 23 years and things have gotten worse," Marshawna Parker, who works several jobs at the Columbia Waffle House, said in a phone interview

In an emailed statement, a Waffle House spokesperson said the restaurant chain is proud of its long record of effectively addressing employee concerns.

"We intend to do that directly with our associates," the statement said.

Workers said they sometimes fear for their safety.

The Waffle House hires security at some stores on busy hours over the weekends, but workers want round the clock protection.

In one instance, a customer went to his truck to get a gun after he received hashbrowns instead of grits, a worker who identified herself as Naomi Harris said in one video.

“We should not be prepared to go to the Waffle House and be like ‘dang, I might not make it home,’” she said.

And early on Sunday morning, three people were shot at a nearby waffle House in Dillon, South carolina, according to local news reports.

"Things get emotional, things get heated, and there's no one here to protect us," Parker said.

Other workers said the restaurant deducts $3.15 per shift for staff meals, even if workers don’t have time to eat on their shifts.

"I’m usually the only server working second shift, so I am running around and don’t have time to eat a meal, but Waffle House still makes me pay for it,” server Summer Schoolmeester-Cochran said in an email.

Waffle House is a popular chain in the south and the midwest known for waffles, hashbrowns and coffee.

Waffle House restaurants almost never close, staying open all night and on holidays.

