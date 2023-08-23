Sorry, Boomers — Your Earnings Peaked in Middle Age - The Messenger
Sorry, Boomers — Your Earnings Peaked in Middle Age

Wage growth is negligible for most members of the generational cohort once they hit their peak earning years

Laura Bratton
Now aged 58-77, many boomers are still in the prime of their careers.FG Trade Latin/Getty Images

Boomers’ salaries and wages were stagnant after they turned 45, according to a new report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. 

Earnings grew the most for the generational cohort when they were young. The group's income rose 6.5% each year that workers were between the ages of 18 and 24, when they held an average of 5.6 jobs, the federal agency said Tuesday. But pay growth rate slowed to 3.3% during ages 25 to 34, a period during which workers typically held 4.5 different jobs. 

Born between 1946 and 1964, the youngest boomers are now age 58 and still in their working prime, while the oldest, at age 77, are typically retired.

The cohort numbers roughly 72 million Americans, or around 20% of the U.S. population, Pew Research Center says. Their average annual pay was $55,537 as of Aug. 2023, or about $27 an hour.

Education levels matter, but only to a certain degree. Workers between the ages of 18 to 24 with less than a high school diploma saw earnings growth of just 2.3%, while those with a bachelor’s degree or more experienced pay rate increases of 9.3%. Once less educated workers hit age 45, their income actually declined, albeit slowly, at a rate of 0.8%.

Meanwhile, highly educated older workers’ pay increased at a nearly-negligible rate of 0.6% per year.

Health limitations are also a factor. Women and people of color are more likely to have their health issues impact their ability to work. By age 56, about three in 10 Black workers said health problems constrained the type or amount of work they could do, compared to 23% of Latino people and 20% of White people. Some 24% of women said their work was limited by their health when they turned 56, compared to only 19% of men.

