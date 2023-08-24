‘Sonic Boom’ Noises in Ford F-150 Trucks Frustrates and Spooks Drivers

Some owners of Ford Motor's F-150 pickup trucks have recently aired complaints about loud and abnormal noises blasting from their truck's audio systems.

On online forums, F-150 owners have reported encountering strange sounds. Some have described it as a "massive sonic boom," while others have called it "ear-piercing static." Drivers have also experienced vastly different responses: some could instantly shut off the noise, while others have said it persevered for more than 15 minutes.

Dozens of Ford customers have asked federal regulators to recall the trucks. Some have claimed the noise distracted them to the point they had to pull over, and at least one said it startled them enough to almost swerve into traffic.

One driver, who heard the sound as they were pulling their vehicle out of a parking spot, said they were disoriented and afraid when they heard "a deafening 'boom.'

"I can't emphasize enough how dangerous this could potentially be if you're driving on the freeway just doing your thing, and all of a sudden you're under audio assault ... man I was having PTSD flashbacks," the consumer wrote in February. "I'm scared to get back in my truck in case it does it again, not to mention transporting my infant son."

Drivers have also complained to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration about the risk the sound alone could cause.

One driver reported that their Apple Watch recorded an audio spike of 109 decibels. Others agreed that the noise was above 100 decibels, or around the volume caused by approaching a subway train or sports events, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Hearing loss is possible after just 15 minutes of constant sound at that volume, according to the CDC.

"I assumed that something had burst or all of my glass was shattered and the sound of loud crackling noises could be heard coming from the speakers," a driver in Guam told the NHTSA. "After the explosion-like sound, I was unable to hear for some time and I nearly went deaf."

Earlier this summer, Ford issued a technical service bulletin related to the issue along with a software update. The problem is related to the amplifier in the vehicle's audio system, according to the bulletin.

A spokeswoman for Ford told The Wall Street Journal that the automaker has received about 100 complaints regarding the audio problem, many of which involved the 2022 F-150 model. While the automaker declined to say the number of vehicles affected, the bulletin affects the 2021-23 model F-150 pickup, as well as the 2021-23 Expedition SUVs and 2022 F-150 Lightning electric trucks.

“We are working swiftly to make sure this is resolved for our customers,” a Ford spokeswoman told the Journal.

Ford has long had a quality control problem, which CEO Jim Farley has vowed to solve. In December, Farley told a group of retired Ford engineering executives that "[f]ixing quality is my No. 1 priority. It is the most important initiative in the whole company," according to Ford Authority.

The automaker was the leader in vehicle recalls for 2022, with 65 recall campaigns that impacted about 8.6 million vehicles, and is set to do the same in 2023. So far, Ford has led more than 35 recall campaigns and recalled more than 4 million vehicles this year.

On Monday, the NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation said it is investigating the automaker's recall of nearly 49,000 2021-2022 Mustang Mach-E SUVs in 2022.

In a statement to The Messenger, a Ford spokesman said "We are working with NHTSA to support their investigation."