Some Workers Willing to Give Up Salary for Shorter Workweek: Survey

About one in three office workers would take a pay cut in return for a shorter workweek, according to a new survey from ResumeBuilder. The company asked 1,000 office workers if they would support switching to a four-day workweek, with more than half saying they would be “very enthusiastic” about switching to a four-day week.

Just six percent of the respondents said they would not be enthusiastic about switching to a four-day workweek.

“It’s very clear that workers are enthusiastic about a 4-day work week, and this could be an alternative for organizations to give workers more work/life balance, rather than instituting remote or hybrid work schedules if that does not fit with their culture,” Stacie Haller, ResumeBuilder’s chief career advisor, said in a press release.

The majority of workers also said they'd be likely to leave their current job, according to the survey. Just under 45% of workers said it would be “highly likely” that they would switch jobs in return for a shorter week, while over 35% said it was “somewhat likely.”

The majority of respondents who'd prefer a four-day workweek also said the shorter workweek would improve their work/life balance and productivity at work.

Recent pilot programs and studies across the world seem to back up that belief.

Sixty-one companies and nonprofits took part in a six-month pilot program in the UK last year to test the effects of a four-day workweek. Of those 61 companies, at least 56 are continuing with the four-day week, according to a report by the progressive think tank Autonomy.

During the program, 71% of employees reported a decline in stress and burnout, along with a more manageable work/life balance.

Workers in Iceland were also found to experience less stress and burnout after switching to a four-day workweek, according to a report from Autonomy summarizing the results of two multi-year pilot programs.

While Haller acknowledges the businesses may be hesitant to dramatically change their business operations, it may be worth the effort.

“However, this change may be worth the challenge as it could also increase employee retention by supporting a better work/life balance,” Haller said.

The push for a shorter workweek is also picking up steam in the U.S.

While just 20% of business leaders polled in a June survey said their company has a four-day workweek, 50% of business leaders who have plans to implement a shorter week plan to do so by the end of 2023, according to ResumeBuilder. A large majority of leaders who have implemented a shorter week said it has helped them compete for top talent and improved profitability.

The United Auto Workers union, which is currently negotiating a four-year contract with automakers Stellantis, Ford and General Motors, is demanding a shorter workweek. The union is seeking to shorten the workweek from 60 to 80 hours each week to a 32-hour workweek.

U.S. Rep. Mark Takano(D-Calif.) reintroduced his Thirty-Two Hour Workweek Act in March, which would reduce the standard workweek from 40 hours to 32 hours. The bill was endorsed by a number of organizations, including the AFl-CIO and the advocacy group 4 Day Week Global.

“Workers across the nation are collectively reimagining their relationship to labor – and our laws need to follow suit,” Takano said at the time.