Sold for $139 Million: Priciest Home Ever in Connecticut - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Sold for $139 Million: Priciest Home Ever in Connecticut

The 13,500 square-foot home also made history in 2014 when it was the priciest home ever sold in both Connecticut — and the United States

Published |Updated
Lily Meier
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Copper Beech Farm, an estate in Connecticut, sold on Wednesday for $138.8 million, making it the most expensive home ever sold in the state, according to Leslie McElwreath, a Sotheby's realtor.

This is the second time around for Copper Beech as a record breaker. When the Greenwich home sold previously in 2014, it was also the priciest sale in Connecticut as well as the entire United States at the time, at $120 million, according to the broker.

Copper Beech Farm, an estate in Connecticut, sold on Wednesday for $138.8 million
The estate also includes a private island.Daniel Milstein for Sotheby’s International Realty

The home, first listed in February for $150 million, is located in the ritzy area of Greenwich and set on the Long Island Sound. The property sits on more than 50 acres and includes a private island. The estate features an apple orchard, swimming pool and tennis court, according to the listing.

Read More
Copper Beech Farm, an estate in Connecticut, sold on Wednesday for $138.8 million
The property's pool overlooks the Long Island Sound.Daniel Milstein for Sotheby’s International Realty

The eight-bedroom and eight-bathroom home is 13,519 square feet. The house has 21 rooms total, complete with nine fireplaces and a library.

Copper Beech Farm, an estate in Connecticut, sold on Wednesday for $138.8 million
One of 21 rooms in the home.Daniel Milstein for Sotheby’s International Realty

The median listing price in Greenwich, a wealthy suburb of New York City, is $3.5 million and the median sold price is $2.3 million, according to data compiled by realtor.com.

McElwreath declined to identify the buyer of the property.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.