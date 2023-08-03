Sold for $139 Million: Priciest Home Ever in Connecticut

Copper Beech Farm, an estate in Connecticut, sold on Wednesday for $138.8 million, making it the most expensive home ever sold in the state, according to Leslie McElwreath, a Sotheby's realtor.

This is the second time around for Copper Beech as a record breaker. When the Greenwich home sold previously in 2014, it was also the priciest sale in Connecticut as well as the entire United States at the time, at $120 million, according to the broker.

The estate also includes a private island. Daniel Milstein for Sotheby’s International Realty

The home, first listed in February for $150 million, is located in the ritzy area of Greenwich and set on the Long Island Sound. The property sits on more than 50 acres and includes a private island. The estate features an apple orchard, swimming pool and tennis court, according to the listing.

The property's pool overlooks the Long Island Sound. Daniel Milstein for Sotheby’s International Realty

The eight-bedroom and eight-bathroom home is 13,519 square feet. The house has 21 rooms total, complete with nine fireplaces and a library.

One of 21 rooms in the home. Daniel Milstein for Sotheby’s International Realty

The median listing price in Greenwich, a wealthy suburb of New York City, is $3.5 million and the median sold price is $2.3 million, according to data compiled by realtor.com.

McElwreath declined to identify the buyer of the property.