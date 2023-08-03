Sold for $139 Million: Priciest Home Ever in Connecticut
The 13,500 square-foot home also made history in 2014 when it was the priciest home ever sold in both Connecticut — and the United States
Copper Beech Farm, an estate in Connecticut, sold on Wednesday for $138.8 million, making it the most expensive home ever sold in the state, according to Leslie McElwreath, a Sotheby's realtor.
This is the second time around for Copper Beech as a record breaker. When the Greenwich home sold previously in 2014, it was also the priciest sale in Connecticut as well as the entire United States at the time, at $120 million, according to the broker.
The home, first listed in February for $150 million, is located in the ritzy area of Greenwich and set on the Long Island Sound. The property sits on more than 50 acres and includes a private island. The estate features an apple orchard, swimming pool and tennis court, according to the listing.
The eight-bedroom and eight-bathroom home is 13,519 square feet. The house has 21 rooms total, complete with nine fireplaces and a library.
The median listing price in Greenwich, a wealthy suburb of New York City, is $3.5 million and the median sold price is $2.3 million, according to data compiled by realtor.com.
McElwreath declined to identify the buyer of the property.
