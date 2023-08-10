Smelling Blood in the Wreckage of the SPACs Craze

Third Point founder Dan Loeb had a message for the board of Cano Health, a primary care provider taken public by real estate mogul Barry Sternlicht of Starwood Capital Group.

Sell the company — now.

A Sternlicht-led special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, had merged with the privately held health care enterprise in a $1.49 billion deal in June 2021, assuming the Cano name.

But on March 1, 2022, as the market for SPACs cratered, the stock opened at $4.80, down 52% from the SPAC’s initial public offering price of $10.

Third Point, in a regulatory filing that day, demanded the board, which included Sternlicht, review alternatives. “This strategic review should focus on the sale of the Issuer,” Third Point wrote.

Loeb’s activist hedge fund, holder of 6.37% of Cano’s shares, threatened a proxy battle. But Sternlicht and Cano management sat on the lion’s share of stock.

Third Point folded, reportedly selling the last of its Cano stock by early December of last year as shares fell below $2.

It’s no secret that SPACs, so-called blank-check companies that sidestep Wall Street’s traditional and arduous IPO underwriting process, have proven disastrous.

Cutting Losses

Now, some activist hedge funds smell opportunity for profit in the wreckage of the SPAC craze.

The next 12 months will see a rise in activism at post-merger SPACs, sometimes called deSPACs, as fund managers buy their beaten-down shares and lobby for changes to bolster prices, including selling companies outright, according to interviews with more than half a dozen activist fund managers as well as industry experts.

“It makes sense if the market price is significantly below the private market value of the company,” said activist manager Phillip Goldstein of Bulldog Investors in an email to The Messenger. “Most shareholders paid higher prices and would be happy with a transaction that cut their losses.”

And there are plenty of losses to cut. A study by Stanford University professor Michael Klausner and New York University associate professor Michael Ohlrogge pegged median post-merger performance of SPACs like Cano at a negative 78% from July 2020, the onset of the SPAC frenzy, to December 1 of last year.

Longer-term results are similarly train wrecks. Since 2009 the largest and best-performing post-merger SPACs, those with initial values of more that $5 billion, are off by a median of 66.4%, and smaller ones by considerably more, according to data from SPAC Insider, a research firm. Negative returns span virtually every industry, from crypto to health care to gaming.

“The people who are left holding the bag are the non-institutional holders who bought at the [$10 a share] IPO,” says Bruce Goldfarb, CEO of proxy solicitation firm Okapi Partners.

Bevy of Big Names

It’s a head-spinning calamity for an industry that once thrived on endorsements from a bevy of celebrities including the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Martha Stewart and Shaquille O’Neal, all of whom lent their gilded imprimaturs to SPACs. The businesses that the bold-faced names sought to take public ranged from cannabis growers to vacuum-tube transit systems.

“Every science project that could have gone public, did,” chuckles one hedge fund CEO who invests in SPACS.

“I’ve rarely seen anything as bad as this,” said Michael Cembelest, chairman of market and investment strategy for JPMorgan Asset & Wealth Management in a podcast last month.

“SPACs are probably the best example of too much policy, too much risk appetite and people completely losing sight of their underwriting bearings.”

The so-called deSPAC market is relatively bifurcated, according to Glenn Welling, founder of activist hedge fund Engaged Capital in San Diego.

“There were the companies that came to market that never should have gone public – these are basically ideas, but not businesses yet,” he says. “Then there are companies that came public that are real businesses that are operating well that are not valued that way because they went public as a SPAC and have not been able to attract blue chip, long-only investors.”

“These are companies that have strong business models, are experiencing solid growth and have good margins – these businesses could be interesting to activists,” adds Welling.

How a SPAC Works

The lifecycle and peculiar dynamics of a SPAC makes any activism a fraught process, one that will begin to play out in earnest later this year and in 2024.

A SPAC is the creation of a sponsor, who provides seed capital and uses an underwriter to raise money via an IPO. The sponsor is at the outset generally entitled to 20% of the SPAC. Investors buying into the IPO typically pay $10 a share and get a warrant to buy a half share for a slightly higher price as an enticement.

Proceeds go into a trust that earns interest and cannot be touched while the sponsor hunts for an operating company to buy.

The sponsor has 24 months or less to do so. When additional capital is needed to close a deal, institutions will kick in extra money, diluting the other investors. In the event the sponsor fails to find a match, IPO investors get their $10 a share back plus interest. If it succeeds, the investors either get on board or redeem their $10 shares, in which case they get to keep the interest and the warrants.

The peak year for exuberance was 2021, when a total of 613 SPACs hit the market and generated $162.5 billion in proceeds versus just 86 IPOs last year raising a paltry $13.4 billion, according to SPAC Insider. Year to date through August 9, there have been just 21 IPOs generating $2.8 billion.

The 12-to-18 month lock-up periods on stock held by post-merger SPAC insiders is key. The lock-ups from that huge 2021 cohort have been expiring. That allows insiders to sell the beaten down shares in the open market — and cracks open the door for profit-hungry activists to scoop them up.

'Drunken Enthusiasm'

So post merger SPACs face turbulence. “The ebullient and drunken enthusiasm for SPACs has led to a hangover that activists are positioned to exploit,” says the portfolio manager at a big activist fund, who asked not to be identified. “We’re looking at whether there are opportunities in SPAC-land.”

Early movers are likely to grab the best prospects after a financial collapse of this magnitude.

And some activists, like Loeb, are already on the move, though to be clear, Third Point had backed Sternlicht’s SPAC, the emotively named Jaws Acquisition Corp, before its merger with Cano.

Third Point did not return phone calls. A spokesman for Sternlicht declined to comment on the record.

Nobody predicts a cakewalk. Activists will need to discern which SPACs that have completed mergers are headed to the bankruptcy heap and which ones can be salvaged, with or without management acquiescence.

“Most of these post merger SPACs are toxic waste,” says Matthew Tuttle, founder of Tuttle Capital Management, which invests in SPACs through an ETF. “They are going to go to zero.”

Potential activist targets in the SPAC universe can be broken down any number of ways -- by industry, size or capital requirements, for example. Or simply by whether they have a sustainable business of any sort.

“You certainly had some companies that weren’t going to succeed in the public markets,” says Matt Buffington of Dryden Capital, a value-oriented long-short firm. He points out that even with lock-ups expiring, it will be a stretch for activists to gather sufficient votes to force a change in many circumstances. Lock-ups are time periods during which investors cannot redeem or sell shares of a particular investment.

'A Four-Letter Word'

Opportunities nevertheless do exist. “There are some babies that were thrown out with the bath water,” Buffington adds.

Accordingly, even well-funded, strong operating companies may find themselves on the firing line. Clarivate, a data and analytics firm, went public through a merger with SPAC tycoon Michael Klein’s Churchill Capital Corp., an early special purpose offering, in 2019. Shares closed at $7.05 yesterday. Activist hedge fund Impactive Capital recently had a 2.7% stake in the company, according to Morningstar.

Clarivate, which bought in new senior management last year after a series of pricey acquisitions, is trading at multiples that are well less than half of what comparable data analytics companies change hands for, according to the CEO of one hedge fund owning the stock who asked not to be identified.

Part of the reason for the discount is simply the stigma of having been brought public in a SPAC transaction. “SPAC has become a four letter word,” says the investor. “That seems to be a weight on their shares.”

The involvement of well-known activists should eventually have a “halo effect” on the company shares, the investor argues.

A Clarivate spokesman declined to comment on its interactions with investors. “We talk to many of our large shareholders, and those conversations are between us and shareholders,” he told The Messenger via email.

Impactive did not respond to a request for comment.

No One Minding the Store

The expertise of post merger management – or lack of it – is another consideration for activists. “You had some seasoned operators and some SPACs that had no one running them,” says Tuttle. Some might be happy to turn over the keys to experienced management at the right price.

And the financial interests of the sponsors and management will be paramount in most activist situations.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, which makes weapons detection systems, merged with NewHold Investment Corp, a blank-check company targeting the industrial technology sector, in July 2021 via a $1.7 billion deal.

One investor in Waltham-Massachusetts-based Evolv points out that SPAC sponsors and management generally get warrants to purchase shares at a price slightly above the $10 IPO price that take five years from issuance before they expire. Evolv shares closed yesterday at $6.05. “Would that company want to sell at $9?” the investor asks, referring to Evolv. Probably not.

An Evolv spokesperson declined to comment on the record.

One major competitor for the activists – the management of post-merger SPACs themselves.

Example: Act II Global Acquisition Corp, launched in 2019 to pursue acquisitions in the health food sector. Act II bought two affiliates of MacAndrews & Forbes Inc. in June 2020 for $439 million, rechristening itself Whole Earth Brands. Shares of the Chicago company, which among other things makes plant-based sweeteners including Equal, traded at $3.11 on June 23, a Friday, down 68.9% from their IPO price.

On June 25, Sababa Holdings FREE, an investment group controlled by noted dealmaker and former Jarden Chairman Martin Franklin offered to buy the company for $4 a share. Whole Earth CEO Michael Franklin is Martin Franklin's son.

Armistice Capital and Ancora Advisors, both activist campaign veterans, held stakes of 5.09% and 0.81%, respectively, in the company, according to Morningstar.

Whole Earth announced on July 17 that the Whole Earth board placed CEO Franklin on an immediate leave of absence, created a special committee of board members to evaluate his father’s offer and hired Jefferies LLC as an advisor on the matter.

A Whole Earth spokesperson declined to comment on the record.

As for Sternlicht’s Cano misadventure – and he has launched multiple SPACs – the real estate mogul has had a change of heart. He resigned his Cano board position on March 30.

Amid reports of furious cash burn at the company, its failures to file 10-K financial reports on time and questionable related-party transactions – which included alleged payments of tens of millions of dollars to CEO Marlow Hernandez’s father for contracting work and to his wife, for dental services – Sternlicht and two other former directors in a April 10 letter called for Hernandez to resign.

After a shareholder vote, the CEO did just that.

Cano did not respond to emails.

The stock closed yesterday at $1.53.