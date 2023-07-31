Sliding Crude Prices and Production Cuts Dampen Economic Growth in Saudi Arabia - The Messenger
Business
Sliding Crude Prices and Production Cuts Dampen Economic Growth in Saudi Arabia

The nation's oil activities slowed by 4.2%

Published |Updated
Al Lewis
Saudi Arabia’s economy is growing at a slower pace following oil production cuts and a decline in crude oil prices. The headquarters of Aramco, the nation’s largest oil company, loom over the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh.FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

Economic growth took a hit in Saudi Arabia as the nation pulled back on oil production and crude prices fell.

In the second quarter, the nation's gross domestic product grew by a slower 1.1% annualized pace versus 11.2% growth in the same quarter of last year, the Saudi General Authority for Statistics reported on Monday.

Oil activities shrank by an annualized 4.2%, but that decline was offset by a 5.7% increase in the nation's non-oil activities and a 2.7% increase in government services.

Oil prices skyrocketed last year amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The price of a barrel of the benchmark Brent crude topped $122 last year, but it now trades at around $85.

Saudi Arabia also took on voluntary production cuts as a member of the OPEC+ cartel, or the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies. Last year, the country was the world’s second-largest oil producer, behind the United States.

Last year, the Persian Gulf nation had the fastest-growing G20 economy with 8.7% growth for the years, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Cuts from OPEC+ may soon Saudi Arabia's economy. Shrinking oil inventories in some regions of the world are setting the stage for higher prices in the coming months, analysts said.

