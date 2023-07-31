Sliding Crude Prices and Production Cuts Dampen Economic Growth in Saudi Arabia

Economic growth took a hit in Saudi Arabia as the nation pulled back on oil production and crude prices fell.
In the second quarter, the nation's gross domestic product grew by a slower 1.1% annualized pace versus 11.2% growth in the same quarter of last year, the Saudi General Authority for Statistics reported on Monday.
Oil activities shrank by an annualized 4.2%, but that decline was offset by a 5.7% increase in the nation's non-oil activities and a 2.7% increase in government services.
Oil prices skyrocketed last year amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The price of a barrel of the benchmark Brent crude topped $122 last year, but it now trades at around $85.
Saudi Arabia also took on voluntary production cuts as a member of the OPEC+ cartel, or the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies. Last year, the country was the world’s second-largest oil producer, behind the United States.
Last year, the Persian Gulf nation had the fastest-growing G20 economy with 8.7% growth for the years, according to the International Monetary Fund.
Cuts from OPEC+ may soon Saudi Arabia's economy. Shrinking oil inventories in some regions of the world are setting the stage for higher prices in the coming months, analysts said.
