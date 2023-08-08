Silicon Valley Bank’s Massive Wine Collection Just Went To a Mystery Vino Lover at a Giant Discount 

The extensive wine collections owned by failed financial institutions Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic were auctioned off at steep discounts by the FDIC late last month.

Silicon Valley Bank's 1,912 wine collection, valued at $210,361, was sold at the end of July for $130,000, according to Penny Worley Auctioneers, which sold both collections for the bank regulator. Some of the bottles were stored in a private vault at Domaine Napa and others were kept at SVB branches in temperature controlled rooms.

The bank was a major lender in the wine industry, with a premium wine banking service. The company backed over $4 billion in loans to wine clients.

First Republic had 421 wine bottles valued at $32,000 which went for half that amount at the end of July. The starting bid in the auction was only $5,000.

Still up for auction is First Republic's private jet. The plane is a 2004 Challenger 604, which has made 4131 landings. The auction house doesn't say what it's worth.

Around 2008, Worley auctioneers was under a more than $45 million contract with the FDIC to sell goods held by failed banks.

Both banks went under in March and were seized by state bank regulators.