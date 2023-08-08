Silicon Valley Bank’s Massive Wine Collection Just Went To a Mystery Vino Lover at a Giant Discount  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Silicon Valley Bank’s Massive Wine Collection Just Went To a Mystery Vino Lover at a Giant Discount 

First Republic's private jet is still up for grabs

Published |Updated
Lily Meier
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Silicon Valley Bank was a major lender in the wine industry, with a premium wine banking service. The company backed over $4 billion in loans to wine clients. RODRIGO BUENDIA/AFP via Getty Images

The extensive wine collections owned by failed financial institutions Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic were auctioned off at steep discounts by the FDIC late last month.

Silicon Valley Bank's 1,912 wine collection, valued at $210,361, was sold at the end of July for $130,000, according to Penny Worley Auctioneers, which sold both collections for the bank regulator. Some of the bottles were stored in a private vault at Domaine Napa and others were kept at SVB branches in temperature controlled rooms.

The bank was a major lender in the wine industry, with a premium wine banking service. The company backed over $4 billion in loans to wine clients.

First Republic had 421 wine bottles valued at $32,000 which went for half that amount at the end of July. The starting bid in the auction was only $5,000.

Read More

Still up for auction is First Republic's private jet. The plane is a 2004 Challenger 604, which has made 4131 landings. The auction house doesn't say what it's worth.

Around 2008, Worley auctioneers was under a more than $45 million contract with the FDIC to sell goods held by failed banks.

Both banks went under in March and were seized by state bank regulators.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.