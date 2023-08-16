Shoppers Splurge at T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods

Budget-conscious shoppers are reducing their spending on non-essential items at Target — but they're splashing out on name-brand clothing and housewares at discount retailer TJX Corp.

Net sales at the Framingham, Massachusetts-based company rose 8% to $12.8 billion during the three months ended July 29 compared with the same period last year, the company said Wednesday in its fiscal second-quarter earnings report. The figure includes sales across TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods stores in the United States, Canada, Europe and Australia.

Net sales at TJ Maxx and Marshalls outlets in the U.S., the company's largest division, rose 9% year-on-year. Sales at HomeGoods in the U.S. rose 8% in the same period.

Overall "comp" sales, a key measure for stores that have been open at least 12 months, rose by a greater-than-expected 6%. Comp sales for the Marmaxx division, which includes TJ Maxx and Marshalls, increased 8%. Meanwhile, comp sales for TJX's HomeGoods rose 4%.

The discount retailer's strong second quarter led it to boost its full-year forecast, with the company now predicting comp sales will rise by 3% to 4%.

The giant company, the leading off-price retailer, said strong customer foot traffic and premium discounted merchandise drove its second-quarter results.

The giant retailer owns TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods. David McNew/Getty Images

TJX shares rose 4% in intraday trading.

Net income was $989 million, a 22% increase from $810 million during the same period a year ago.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.85, surpassing analysts' expectations of $0.76 a share, according to figures compiled by Morningstar.

Amid concerns about inflation and consumer debt, shoppers are scaling down their spending on luxury, home appliances and non-essential items, opting instead to allocate their dollars to services and experiences.

Still, consumers are keen on finding bargains on discounted accessories, apparel and home products.

“The third quarter is off to a very strong start and we are seeing tremendous off-price buying opportunities in the marketplace,” TJX Co. Chief Executive Officer and President Ernie Herman told analysts during an earnings call.

John Klinger, the company's executive vice president and chief financial officer, told analysts during the call that new customers "tend to be younger."

Herrman added the stores had been “attracting a disproportionate number of new Gen Z and millennial shoppers, which is what what we really look at in terms of future growth.”

That’s in part because “that’s the future higher spend,” he said.