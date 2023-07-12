Shopify’s New Calculator Shows Employees How Much Company Money They’re Wasting In Meetings
The tool, embedded in employees' calendars, is part of an initiative by the e-commerce company to reduce time in unnecessary meetings
Canadian e-commerce company Shopify rolled out a calculator Wednesday to show its workers just how many corporate dollars they’re frittering away while in meetings.
The “Shopify Meeting Cost Calculator,” embedded in workers’ Google calendars, is part of the company’s recent drive to cut down its own meetings, a Shopify spokesperson told The Messenger in an email.
“The Meeting Cost Calculator is here to challenge the status quo, nudging us to reconsider meeting necessity and explore more creative collaboration methods,” the spokesperson said.
The calculator uses salaries, meeting length and participant numbers to come up with a price tag for each meeting. Shopify’s estimate: A typical meeting of 3 people for a half-hour costs the company $700 to $1,600 in lost productivity.
A study conducted last September by transcription service Otter.ai and Steven Rogelberg, a management professor at UNC-Charlotte’s Belk College of Business, found that nearly 1 in 3 meetings are unnecessary. The study reported that smaller companies with at least 100 workers but fewer than 5,000 could save more than $25 million a year by doing away with pointless group gatherings, while larger companies could bank more than $100 million. Rogelberg’s research includes work with Google, Facebook, Cisco and the United Nations.
Earlier this year, Shopify removed 12,000 meetings from employees’ calendars, after Chief Operating Officer Kaz Nejatian tweeted that “Meetings are a bug” and said the company was canceling all work gatherings of more than two people. “Let’s give people back their maker time,” he wrote.
Removing three meetings per person each week would reduce Shopify’s costs by approximately 15%, the company spokesperson told The Messenger Wednesday.
Meanwhile, putting a price tag on Zooms, Google Meets and conference calls could become a new form of work shaming.
Putting a dollar figure on meetings might discourage junior or marginalized employees from raising important issues with their bosses, Steph Little, a senior consultant at a workplace advisory firm called Bright + Early, told Bloomberg.
