Shipping and logistics company Yellow said it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will close its business.

The nearly 100-year old firm announced the decision Sunday, in the face of mounting debt from mergers and despite a $700 million pandemic assistance loan it received from the federal government in 2020, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“It is with profound disappointment that Yellow announces that it is closing after nearly 100 years in business,” Darren Hawkins, chief executive officer of Yellow, said in a statement. “Today, it is not common for someone to work at one company for 20, 30, or even 40 years, yet many at Yellow did. For generations, Yellow provided hundreds of thousands of Americans with solid, good-paying jobs and fulfilling careers.”

The company said it has filed motions that will allow it to continue to finance certain obligations, including employee wages, salaries and benefits, and taxes, as well as to its vendors and other providers of essential services.

The shutdown will affect some 30,000 employees, more than 22,000 of whom belong to the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

As of March 31, the Nashville, Tenessee-based company reported having $1.5 billion in outstanding debt, a $500 million jump from a year earlier. In the first quarter of 2023, Yellow reported losses of $54.6 million, or $1.06 per share — nearly double what it saw in the same quarter last year.

Hawkins placed blame squarely on the Teamsters for the shutdown.

“We faced nine months of union intransigence, bullying and deliberately destructive tactics,” Hawkins said in the statement. “A company has the right to manage its own operations, but as we have experienced, IBT leadership was able to halt our business plan, literally driving our company out of business, despite every effort to work with them.”

The Teamsters did not immediately respond to request for comment from The Messenger. Last week, the union said in a news release that Yellow’s problems stemmed from its own misguided business decisions, adding that the union is putting the infrastructure in place to help workers find new jobs.

Yellow said it was in the midst of modernization efforts, called “One Yellow,” to become a unified carrier with nationwide integrated services. In its first quarter earnings report this year, the company said completion of the plan was “imperative” in keeping its business afloat as it sought to compete with larger carriers.

The company handled only about 7% of the 720,000 daily less-than-truckload shipments in the U.S. last year, trucking consultant Satish Jindel told CNN.