Shell Profits Decline By More Than Half As Oil Prices Slide From Their Peak

British oil giant Shell halved its earnings in the second quarter amid declining energy prices.

The company on Thursday reported that its earnings totaled $5.1 billion through the three months ending in June, down from $11.5 billion during the same quarter last year.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, oil and gas prices soared and profits for big oil companies, including Shell, hit record highs. The price of a barrel of the benchmark Brent crude topped $122 last year, but it now trades around $83.

“Shell delivered strong operational performance and cash flows in the second quarter, despite a lower commodity price environment,” CEO Wael Sawan said in a statement.

Shell has also increased its dividend and announced a share repurchase program to bolster its share price amid declining earnings.

The company said in mid-June it was raising its quarterly dividend by 33 cents. It also announced $3 billion in share buybacks to be completed by the company's next quarterly earnings announcement.

"As we deliver more value with less emissions, we will continue to prioritise share buybacks, given the value that our shares represent," Sawan said.

Shell's record $39.9 billion in earnings for 2022 became a flashpoint for climate-change protestors at the company's annual shareholders meeting in London in May.

The company remains under the countervailing pressures of meeting energy demand but transitioning to a world requiring lower carbon emissions.

“At the end of the day, we have a balanced energy transition strategy," Sawan said in a CNBC interview on Thursday. "What we are looking to do is to be able to do the right things for now and for the future, both for our shareholders and for the planet."