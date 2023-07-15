Shein Website Accused of Violating Laws Designed to Target the Mafia 

Fast-fashion website Shein is popular for its trendy-yet-affordable clothing, but a new lawsuit alleges that the company's success relies on Mafia-like tactics.

Designers Krista Perry, Larissa Martinez, and Jay Baron filed suit in Central District of California federal court on Tuesday alleging that Shein engages in mass copyright infringement to create a stream of fashionable new products.

The Chinese company is being accused of producing “truly exact copies of copyrightable graphic design” as part of its efforts to produce 6,000 new items each day for its customers. The lawsuit claims that this alleged pattern of copyright infringement constitutes racketeering, a broad term for organized criminal activities that use illegal operations to make a profit.

The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act was initially brought into law to target organized crime, and has evolved to be considered for non-Mafia-related groups, such as Bernie Madoff’s co-conspirators.

The designers are invoking the RICO Act as a way to target the larger enterprise and avoid the “brick wall” many who sue Shein end up running into, according to the lawsuit.

In the past, the company has been accused of stealing designs from retail rival Zara and several indie fashion brands.

One of the designers suing Shein, Krista Perry, discovered copies of a graphic posted with the words “Make it Fun” for sale on Shein and its sister site, Romwe. After Perry complained to Shein through contact forms on its website, describing it as “incredibly disheartening, insulting and downright evil to profit off of artists without their knowledge or permission.”

According to the lawsuit, Shein wrote back offering Perry just $500. The designer claims that she suffered “substantial damage to her business in the form of diversion of trade, loss of profits, and a diminishment in the value of her designs and art, her rights, and her reputation.”

The other two designers, Jay Baron and Larissa Blintz, also alleged that Shein copied their exact designs. Both Baron’s “Trying My Best” artwork and Blintz’s “Orange Daises” clothing were allegedly copied by the retail giant.

"Shein will also offer an apology and a vague explanation that makes it seem that this was an anomaly — somehow Shein got its wires crossed and produced a very small number of exact copies of the designer's goods," the lawsuit alleges.

Shein’s business structure is a “loose and ever-changing (though still continuous even as some individual elements might change to be replaced by others) association-in-fact of entities and individuals,” according to the lawsuit.

"Shein has grown rich by committing individual infringements over and over again, as part of a long and continuous pattern of racketeering, which shows no sign of abating," the lawsuit said.

Shein is the largest fashion retailer in the world, with annual sales of nearly $30 billion, according to the lawsuit.

Shein has also faced backlash for its environmental record and possible links to forced labor. After U.S. lawmakers called on companies to comply with a new federal law aimed at deterring the import of goods made with Uyghur forced labor, the company tried to distance itself from China.

Last month, Reuters reported that Shein confidentially submitted initial public offering registration paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, citing anonymous sources. A spokesman for Shein told The Messenger that the company denied what it referred to as “rumors” of an IPO.