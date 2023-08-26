Shares of Twinkies Maker Soar on News of Potential Sale

Reports of a potential sale of Hostess Brands sent shares of the Twinkie maker soaring.
Hostess Brands surged 22% Friday after Reuters reported that General Mills Inc, Mondelez International, PepsiCo Inc and Hershey were among companies that are interested in buying Hostess.
The surge elevated the company's market valuation to nearly $3.6 billion. Hostess became a target after it raised prices, worrying investors about the Lenexa, Kansas-based company's future prospects.
Hostess Brands was purchased out of bankruptcy in 2013 by American billionaire Dean Metropoulos and private equity firm Apollo Global Management, which spun it out as a publicly traded company three years later. Founded as Interstate Bakeries in 1930, the company famous for its Twinkies, Wonder Bread and Dolly Madison baked goods.
By the end of 2020, Hostess revitalized its product lineup, hitting more than $1 billion in revenue, a crucial fixture in its transformation strategy. The company has sustained its revenue growth by occasionally increasing prices in response to declining sales volumes.
In the second quarter, Hostess recorded a net revenue of $352.4 million, up 3.5% from the same time last year, while net income rose 6.7% to $32.5 million.
In 2022, Hostess started selling bigger 16-count packs of its Twinkies, CupCakes and Ding Dong snacks. CEO Andy Callahan told analysts during the company’s earnings call the move prompted people to buy the products more frequently at higher volumes.
