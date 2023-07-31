Shares of Electric Truck Maker Nikola Soar 17% After JB Hunt Deal

Shares of electric truck manufacturer Nikola shot up 17% following the announcement that J.B. Hunt will purchase 13 Nikola trucks on Monday. The value of the deal was not disclosed.
J.B. Hunt Transport Inc., one of the largest transportation and logistics companies in North America, will purchase the zero-emission trucks from Nikola in an effort to cut carbon emissions, with the first vehicles expected to be delivered in August, Nikola said in a statement.
"It's important for us to be at the forefront of new technologies and innovative solutions that have the potential to change the way we move freight," said Nick Hobbs, chief operating officer and president of contract services at J.B. Hunt, in the statement. "These zero-emission trucks from Nikola advance our progress towards achieving our ambitious goal to reduce carbon emission intensity through viable solutions."
The truck order includes 10 battery-electric and three hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles. The trucks will be sent to facilities along J.B. Hunt’s “key routes,” which include the greater Los Angeles and Phoenix areas.
- Nikola Shares Plummet on Weak Earnings, Yet Another CEO and Stock Sale
- EV Truck Maker Lordstown Motors Files for Bankruptcy, Sues Investor
- Ford Slashes Prices of the F-150 Lightning Electric Truck
- ‘Foul Play Is Suspected’ in Nikola Motors Fire, Company Says
- EV Makers Jockey for Market Share in Tesla’s Shadow
“Their purchase and use of these zero-emissions trucks are a testament to the hard work of our engineering, development and manufacturing teams, who created a robust, highly advanced truck lineup, as well as our HYLA hydrogen infrastructure solutions, which are designed to benefit companies such as J.B. Hunt,” said Nikola CEO Michael Lohscheller in the statement.
Nikola was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.
Last October, Nikola’s founder and former chairman and CEO Trevor Milton was found guilty in federal court on three counts of fraud over false statements he made to boost the price of the company’s shares. Milton’s sentencing was pushed to September 2023 following several requests from his legal team to delay the adjournment date.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Campbell Soup to Acquire Rao’s Pasta Sauce Parent for $2.7 BillionBusiness
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Airlines Cancel More Than 1,300 Flights as Storms Slam East CoastBusiness
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max to Stream Sports, Plans to Charge Customers MoreBusiness
- A Swiftie Spent $1,400 on Eras Tour Tickets That Apparently Didn’t ExistEntertainment
- Pollo Tropical, Florida Chicken Chain, to Be Sold for $225 MillionBusiness
- Rudy Giuliani Lists Luxury Manhattan Apartment for $6.5 MillionBusiness
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Zoom Is Using Your Personal Calls to Train its AIBusiness
- ‘Funny Girl’ Starring Lea Michele Recoups Its Capital Ahead of Final CurtainEntertainment