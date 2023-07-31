Shares of Electric Truck Maker Nikola Soar 17% After JB Hunt Deal

Shares of electric truck manufacturer Nikola shot up 17% following the announcement that J.B. Hunt will purchase 13 Nikola trucks on Monday. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

J.B. Hunt Transport Inc., one of the largest transportation and logistics companies in North America, will purchase the zero-emission trucks from Nikola in an effort to cut carbon emissions, with the first vehicles expected to be delivered in August, Nikola said in a statement.

"It's important for us to be at the forefront of new technologies and innovative solutions that have the potential to change the way we move freight," said Nick Hobbs, chief operating officer and president of contract services at J.B. Hunt, in the statement. "These zero-emission trucks from Nikola advance our progress towards achieving our ambitious goal to reduce carbon emission intensity through viable solutions."

The truck order includes 10 battery-electric and three hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles. The trucks will be sent to facilities along J.B. Hunt’s “key routes,” which include the greater Los Angeles and Phoenix areas.

“Their purchase and use of these zero-emissions trucks are a testament to the hard work of our engineering, development and manufacturing teams, who created a robust, highly advanced truck lineup, as well as our HYLA hydrogen infrastructure solutions, which are designed to benefit companies such as J.B. Hunt,” said Nikola CEO Michael Lohscheller in the statement.

Nikola was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Last October, Nikola’s founder and former chairman and CEO Trevor Milton was found guilty in federal court on three counts of fraud over false statements he made to boost the price of the company’s shares. Milton’s sentencing was pushed to September 2023 following several requests from his legal team to delay the adjournment date.