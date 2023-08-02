Shares in e.l.f. Beauty Climb 16% on Strong Quarterly Sales

Shares in cosmetics company e.l.f. beauty surged 16% Wednesday morning as the low-cost beauty giant reported net sales skyrocketing 76% to $216.3 million in its most recent quarter compared to a year ago.

Oakland, California-based e.l.f. attributed the rise to its aggressive online marketing and relationship with retailers, including Target.

“We're off to an incredibly strong start this fiscal year, delivering Q1 results well ahead of expectations,” Tarang P. Amin, e.l.f. Beauty’s chairman and chief executive officer said during an earnings call. “Q1 marked our 18th consecutive quarter of net sales growth, putting e.l.f. Beauty in a select group of consistent high growth consumer companies.”

The company booked net income of $53 million, or $0.93 per share, for the three-month period ending June 30, a rise from $14.5 million, or $0.27 per share, a year earlier. Net sales jumped to $216.3 million from $122.6 million a year ago.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.10, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $0.56, according to estimates compiled by Morningstar.

For the updated fiscal 2024 year, e.l.f. increased its projected sales guidance to a range of $792 million to $802 million. It previously projected sales would range from $705 million to $720 million.

CEO Amin told analysts on the call that the company will continue to focus on three key areas: low-cost products, social media marketing and an international footprint. International sales grew by 76%, driven primarily by consumer spending in Canada and the U.K.

“Unlike higher-priced brands, our pricing strategy focuses on everyday value instead of broad-based promotions,” Amin said, adding that the average price point for e.l.f. products is above $6. Other mass cosmetic and prestige brands can charge more than $9 and up to $20, he said.

In June, the beauty company company partnered with Grammy Award winning artist Alicia Keys to launch It’s Like Skin 2-in-1 Concealer + Tint. In April, it debuted “Vanity Table Talk,” a digital series featuring award-winning actress Jennifer Coolidge.