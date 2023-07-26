Seven Automakers Team Up to Roll Out 30,000 EV Charger Stations Across North America - The Messenger
Seven Automakers Team Up to Roll Out 30,000 EV Charger Stations Across North America

The joint venture looks to add new alternatives to Tesla's lock on EV charging stations

Paul Eisenstein
Seven global automakers, including Hyundai (pictured), are teaming up to roll out fast-charger stations across for EVs across U.S. and Canada.Hyundai

Seven global automakers are forming a new joint venture to set up a network of 30,000 fast-charger stations for electric vehicles across the U.S. and Canada, starting in the summer of 2024.

The plan will help to address what has become one of the most serious obstacles to widespread EV adoption —"charger anxiety” — as well as charger reliability. It will also present an alternative to Tesla's dominance in charging stations. It has recently partnered with legacy carmakers Ford, General Motors and others to share its network.

While the latest battery-electric vehicles are delivering significantly increased range, there are still large gaps in the availability of public charging stations. The seven manufacturers, BMW Group, GM, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz Group and Stellantis NV, hope to address this more fully.

“North America is one of the world’s most important car markets – with the potential to be a leader in electromobility,” BMW Group CEO Oliver Zipse said in a statement released Wednesday. “Accessibility to high-speed charging is one of the key enablers to accelerate this transition … with the goal of creating a positive charging experience for EV consumers.”

EV sales surged from barely 1% of the new vehicle market in 2019 to 5% last year, and the number has surged as high as 7% in recent months, according to J.D. Power. But Power and other experts warn broader access to public chargers will be critical in meeting the goal of President Joe Biden who wants plug-based models to account for as much as half the market by 2030.

There currently are 32,000 publicly available DC fast chargers in the U.S., according to the U.S. Department of Energy, about one for every 72 of the 2.3 million EVs now on the road. But there are numerous “charger deserts,” especially in rural areas and states such as Montana, Wyoming and the Dakotas.

Even in some urban areas it can be a challenge finding chargers. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory estimates the network will need to grow to 182,000 fast chargers to support the 30 million to 42 million plug-in vehicles forecast to be in operation in the U.S. by 2030.

Several manufacturers involved in the new joint venture, including General Motors and Mercedes-Benz recently formed alliances with Tesla gaining them access to that automaker’s Superchargers, currently North America’s largest EV network. They also will switch from the widely used Combined Charging System (CCS) plug to Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector.

The stations set up by the new joint venture will offer both plugs, making the chargers accessible by virtual all EVs expected to be on the road this decade.

The partners have not yet formalized a name for the joint venture. It will be finalized “before the end of the year,” said Chris Martin, a Honda spokesman representing the seven manufacturers.

Martin also noted that the group’s charging stations will be larger than most of those currently operating, typically with 10 to 20 individual chargers. All told, the plan is to have 30,000 chargers in operation this decade.

The first stations will open in the U.S. by summer 2024, with those in Canada to follow at a “later stage,” the group said in a statement.

