Senate Panel ‘Deeply Concerned’ About Billionaire Leon Black’s Refusal to Explain Payments to Jeffrey Epstein
Black stepped down as chairman and CEO of Apollo two months after the firm released findings from its internal investigation into his Epstein ties
Billionaire Leon Black's failure to explain $158 million in payments to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein — and his refusal to answer questions about them — "raises serious concerns" about whether or not the arrangement was some sort of sophisticated tax avoidance scheme, the Senate Finance Committee said.
The fees paid to Epstein for tax and other financial planning services were "irregular and unusually high," according to Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore. The committee is investigating his financial dealings with the accused sex trafficker, according to a letter the panel sent to Black on Monday.
Wyden said the Senate is also looking at advice Epstein gave Black on art purchases as well as several trusts that Black used to save on taxes.
Black, the former CEO and co-founder of Apollo Global Management, has refused to answer Wyden's questions thus far, the senator said. Wyden added that the billionaire's arrangement with Epstein appears to circumvent gift and estate tax laws.
"The Committee remains deeply concerned by your continued refusal to substantiate and explain Epstein’s compensation scheme," the letter reads. Wyden said the extraordinary fees, the evasiveness, lack of a formal payment agreement and fact that Black didn't deduct the payments as an expense "raises questions about whether such payments would be properly characterized as a taxable gift, or as payment for services rendered."
Black stepped down as chairman and chief executive of Apollo in 2021 — two months after the private equity firm released the findings of its own internal investigation into his ties to Epstein.
"A significant number of open questions remain regarding the tax avoidance scheme you implemented with Epstein's assistance, including whether the absorbent amounts paid to Epstein should have been classified as a gift for federal tax purposes," the letter says.
In a statement to The Messenger, a spokesperson for Black said he's "cooperated extensively" with the investigation. "The transactions referenced in the committee’s letter were lawful in all respects, were conceived of, vetted and implemented by reputable law firms and tax and other advisors, and Mr. Black has fully paid all taxes owed to the government," the spokesperson said.
Epstein, who killed himself in prison in 2019, managed to insert himself into the financial and private affairs of powerful politicians and ultra-wealthy executives — despite his lack of a college degree or formal background in finance.
Epstein's ties to elite financiers like Black have come under increased scrutiny following Epstein's suicide.
Black reportedly paid the U.S. Virgin Islands a $62.5 million to settle damage claims tied to Epstein in January, according to a copy of the agreement obtained by the New York Times.
The Senate committee said it's scrutinizing Black's payments to Epstein as part of a larger look at tax avoidance strategies by the super rich.
In 2020, Apollo hired the law firm Dechert to scrutinize Black's ties to Epstein, and found that the disgraced financier helped Black and his four children save $2 billion in estate and gift taxes, Wyden said.
