Semiconductor Industry Faces Massive Labor Shortage: Report

The U.S. semiconductor industry may face a large workforce shortage in the coming years, reflecting a nationwide deficit of skilled workers.
Even as the U.S. expands its chip-making capacity, roughly 58% of the 115,000 new jobs created in the field could go unfilled by 2030, according to a report from The Semiconductor Industry Association released Tuesday.
The Biden Administration's CHIPS and Science Act, passed last year, brought $50 billion worth of investments in domestic production from companies including Micron, Qualcomm and GlobalFoundries. The U.S. produces only 10% of the world’s supply, according to the White House — and none of the most advanced chips.
Even as domestic manufacturing ramps up, however, there might not be enough workers to make the chips. The industry association said that of the future unfilled positions, 39% would be jobs for technicians who may not need college degrees; about 35% would be engineering or computer science roles that require four-year degrees; and 26% would be engineering jobs at the master’s or PhD level.
That kind of worker shortfall reflects a nationwide talent gap, the association said. High-growth technology industries, from clean energy to medical technology and artificial intelligence, will all be competing for the same pool of workers, it added.
One labor trend driving the shortage is that many international students leave the U.S. after receiving their master’s degrees, said the trade group, which said it is advocating for “providing easier pathways to permanent U.S. residency has the potential to provide an immediate boost to the domestic talent pool,” the report added.
“Effective government-industry collaboration can overcome the talent shortage facing our industry, build the strongest American tech workforce possible, and unleash the full potential of semiconductor innovation,” said Matt Johnson, president and CEO of Silicon Labs and SIA board chair.
