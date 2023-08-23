SEC Puts New Leash on Hedge Funds, Private Equity Firms - The Messenger
Business.
SEC Puts New Leash on Hedge Funds, Private Equity Firms

Wall Street’s regulator will now require the famously opaque funds to disclose much more about their fees and performance

Rocio Fabbro
The new rules also bring curbs to fund managers’ preferential treatment of large investors.Win McNamee/Getty Images

Hedge funds and private equity firms, famously secretive about their investment strategies, fees and returns, are about to lift the curtain.

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday ordered the firms to provide more details about how they deal with their investors, who include the ultrawealthy, pension funds and endowments.

Wall Street’s regulator will now require so-called private funds, pools of private capital from multiple investors that aren’t required to be registered or regulated as an investment company, to furnish quarterly statements detailing their returns and expenses, and to undergo an annual audit. The firms will also face a leash on their common practice of offering big investors better deals on fees compared to regular investors. The new rules curb that preferential treatment through secret “side letters” unless it’s first disclosed to all investors.

Fund firms will have one year to adapt to the new requirements, with those managing less than $1.5 billion given 18 months.

“Private funds and their advisers play an important role in nearly every sector of the capital markets,” SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement. “By enhancing advisers’ transparency and integrity, we will help promote greater competition and thereby efficiency." He added that consistent with its mission and Congressional mandate, the new rules are "on behalf of all investors — big or small, institutional or retail, sophisticated or not.”

The regulator first proposed the new rules in February 2022. Gensler has been tussling with the $18 trillion industry for years.

The new rules were watered down following heavy lobbying by hedge funds and industry trade groups. One proposed requirement that fell by the wayside: a provision that would would have simplified the process for investors to take legal action against fund managers.

The American Investment Council, a Washington, D.C.-based lobbying and research organization, argued in multiple letters to the SEC that the regulator “does not have the authority to fundamentally alter the longstanding, widely used business arrangements of private funds.” 

The Managed Funds Association said in an Aug. 16 statement that if the rule were passed, it would consider a "full range of options," including potential litigation.

