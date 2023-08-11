SEC Investigating Illumina Over Rushed $7.1 Billion Deal With Early Cancer Test Maker

The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating San Diego biotech company Illumina over its 2021 acquisition of the early-cancer test developer Grail, the company said Thursday in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Illumina shares fell 2.51% during Friday trading.

The SEC informed Illumina of the investigation in July. The commission requested documents and communications regarding the company’s acquisition of Grail and the “conduct and compensation” of both company’s management, according to the filing. Illumina said it is cooperating with the investigation.

The DNA sequencing company bought Grail, which makes blood tests that can detect 50 different cancers before they become symptomatic, in 2021 for $7.1 billion. But the deal has come under scrutiny by regulators in the U.S. and the European Union.

In April the Federal Trade Commission ordered Illumina to divest from Grail, arguing that the acquisition would lower competition for the development of cancer tests.

And in July the European Commission fined Illumina a record $476 million for closing the deal before the commission could give its approval.

“If companies merge before our clearance, they breach our rules," said the commission's competition chief Margrethe Vestager in July a statement. "Illumina and Grail knowingly and deliberately did so by implementing their tie-up as we were still investigating.”

Illumina has appealed both regulators’ decisions. The final verdicts for the appeals are expected in late 2023 or early 2024, according to the company.