SEC Hits 3M With Charges Of Foreign Corruption

The company is set to pay more than $6.5 million in charges

Lily Meier
The science and industry conglomerate was found to have “induce[d]” Chinese government officials to purchase 3M products by offering them travel opportunities, the SEC found. Eric Lalmand/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images

The Securities and Exchange Commission reached an agreement with 3M Friday in which the company will pay more than $6.5 million to resolve charges that it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, according to a press release.

The multi-national conglomerate, whose brands include Scotch tape, Post-It notes as well as automotive and construction products, was found to have "induce[d]" Chinese government officials to buy 3M products by offering the officials travel and tourism opportunities.

The company was found to have paid at least $1 million for 24 trips taken by Chinese government officials. 

The trips, which occurred between 2014 and 2017,  included guided tours, shopping, and day excursions, the SEC found. These itineraries were different than the ones featuring "legitimate events" that 3M submitted to the compliance office for approval.

"The employees [at 3M] asked the trip participants to keep the alternate agenda hidden and falsified internal compliance documents," the SEC found.

The SEC said that the events hosted by 3M were in English, even though the officials who attended did not speak the language and were not offered translation services. 

An additional $254,000 was paid to a Chinese travel agency by 3M to facilitate these events.

“This matter highlights the dangers to companies with global operations posed by inadequate internal accounting controls,” the Chief of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, Charles Cain, said in a statement. 

The charges include almost $4.9 million in profits that the company made through the purported illegal activity, plus a $2 million penalty. 

The company did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

