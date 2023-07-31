SEC Charges Hex Crypto Founder for Illegally Raising $1 Billion, Spending Investor Funds on ‘Enigma’ Diamond

Wall Street regulators on Monday charged cryptocurrency promoter Richard Heart with illegally raising more than $1 billion from unwitting investors and misappropriating more than $12 million to buy luxury items — including “The Enigma,” the largest black diamond in the world.

Heart, also known as Richard Schueler, began promoting his Hex tokens in 2018 as an investment that would make people “rich,” according to a criminal complaint filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission in the Eastern District of New York. Between December 2019 and November 2020, Heart allegedly sold Hex tokens in unregistered offerings and “surreptitiously” gained control of more Hex tokens.

The SEC’s lawsuit also charges three entities controlled by Heart: Etherereum-focused Hex, crypto asset network PulseChain, and crypto trading platform PulseX.

Heart carried out two unregistered crypto asset security offerings, each raising hundreds of millions of dollars in crypto assets, the commission alleged. The funds raised were supposed to support PulseChain and PulseX through offerings of their respective tokens.

Richard Heart, from a video on his Youtube channel. Richard Heart/Youtube

But Heart allegedly used $12 million of those proceeds to purchase sports cars, watches and the 555-carat black diamond.

The regulator further alleged that Heart tried to evade securities laws by asking investors to “sacrifice,” instead of “invest,” their crypto assets in exchange for the tokens.

“Heart called on investors to buy crypto asset securities in offerings that he failed to register,” said Eric Werner, the director of the SEC's Fort Worth Regional Office in a statement announcing the charges. “He then defrauded those investors by spending some of their crypto assets on exorbitant luxury goods. This action seeks to protect the investing public and hold Heart accountable for his actions.” Heart lives in Helsinki, the civil complaint said.

The promoter set up a webpage earlier this year to prove that "Hex is not a scam," and claims that investors received 38% in annual returns from Hex.