SEC Charges Financial Advisor for Illegally Promoting a 2,700% Return on Crypto Investments

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday charged investment advisor Titan Global Capital Management for misleading clients about its performance.

The regulator alleged that New York-based Titan advertised annualized returns of up to 2,700% for its Titan Crypto strategy from August 2021 to October 2022. Titan's marketing failed to mention that the projections assumed the strategy’s performance in its first three weeks would remain constant for the entire year, the SEC said.

Under a settlement with Wall Street's regulator, Titan agreed to pay an $850,000 civil penalty, to be distributed to impacted clients, as well as nearly $200,000 in disgorgement and prejudgment interest. However, Titan did not admit or deny the SEC's findings.

Titan says its cryptocurrency strategy gives users easy access to bitcoin and ethereum, two of the largest and most well-established crypto assets, in an "equal-weighted fashion." The firm reviews holdings each quarter and rebalances them "in an effort to reduce risk, maximize return potential, and remain on track."

The order also accused Titan of violating the SEC’s marketing rule, by advertising hypothetical performance metrics without implementing required policies and procedures.

“Titan’s advertisements and disclosures painted a misleading picture of certain of its strategies for investors,” said Osman Nawaz, the chief of the complex financial instruments unit in the regulator's enforcement division. “This action serves as a warning for all advisers to ensure compliance.”

Titan was also found to have made conflicting disclosures about how Titan Crypto assets were custodied and to have created the false impression that clients had waived nonwaivable causes in its liability disclaimer language, the order alleges.

This enforcement action comes as SEC furthers its push to clean up the crypto industry. In June, the regulator sued two major crypto exchanges, Coinbase and Binance, for securities violations. In June, SEC Chair Gary Gensler told federal lawmakers that crypto markets were a "Wild West."