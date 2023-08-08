SEC Chairman Says Artificial Intelligence Will Steer Markets Into a Financial Crash

Gary Gensler, the chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, has long had cryptocurrency exchanges in his crosshairs, arguing they should be registered with Wall Street’s regulator as a securities business, just like a brokerage.

Now he’s turning his focus to the dangers of artificial intelligence.

Gensler told The New York Times in an interview Monday that he thinks AI "will be the center of future crises, future financial crises.”

He suggested that the SEC’s federally-mandated, three-part mission — to protect investors, maintain fair, orderly, and efficient markets, and facilitate capital formation — would need to grapple with the emergence of AI as a tool for making and driving investment decisions. His premise — that the technology could be the next big systemic risk to the financial system —comes as companies across many industries embrace fast-evolving AI tools like ChatGPT.

One danger that Gensler flagged was the lemming–rush behavior that AI-driven software could produce in investors. The software could make a financial crash “more likely because when one model or data set becomes central, it increases 'herding' behavior, meaning that everyone will rely on the same information and respond similarly,” the newspaper quoted him indirectly as saying.

Gensler said the United States will eventually have two to three models of artificial intelligence. That narrowing could concentrate a given thesis that in turn could accelerate or depress markets.

He also argued that independent financial advisors, who operate with a fiduciary duty, the highest standard of client care in the wealth management industry, still owe that duty of loyalty to their clients, even when they’re using an algorithm to make recommendations about stocks, bonds and funds.

Last month, the SEC proposed a rule that would ban online brokerages such as Robinhood from using AI for their own business interests, and against their customers’ interests, when making investment recommendations.

It’s not the first time Gensler has expressed concern about AI. In a November 2020 paper on deep learning — computer programs informed by human recognition of complex texts, patterns and images — and financial risks, he wrote that “existing financial sector regulatory regimes — built in an earlier era of data analytics technology — are likely to fall short in addressing the systemic risks posed by broad adoption of deep learning in finance.

Many Wall Street banks have cracked down on the use of ChatGPT, but investment giant Citadel is exploring a broad license, Bloomberg reported in February. Last month, the Federal Trade Commission opened an investigation into whether ChatGPT owner OpenAI was engaging in 'unfair or deceptive' data security practices.