Crispin Odey is running out of things to do, and places to do them.

The British hedge fund manager who was forced out of his hedge fund Odey Asset Management in the wake of multiple sexual misconduct allegations has now resigned from the board of three family office firms that manage the assets of his adult children.

Meanwhile, his former firm is relocating from its famously plush Mayfair townhouse headquarters to a London co-working space, according to reports from Bloomberg.

As recently as September, Odey’s funds managed more than $4.8 billion, but in a bombshell report from the Financial Times in June, 13 women claimed that Odey had sexually harassed or assaulted them over a 25-year period. In the wake of the story, the 64-year-old financier exited the fund he had run for more than 32 years.

Odey, who was educated at the Harrow School and Oxford University, has long been a fixture of British high finance. An outspoken conservative who financially backed the campaign for Brexit, he later came under fire for making a small fortune on the resulting chaos by shorting the British Pound and UK government bonds.

Odey is also a close friend of former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and was once married to Prudence Murdoch, the eldest child of media baron Rupert Murdoch.

Known for his rotund and rumpled presence, reflecting his taste for London’s fanciest restaurants but belying his taste for the city’s finest tailors, Odey is equally famous for his aristocratic idiosyncrasies. For example, he is said to have spent 150,000 pounds (about $189,000) on a Palladian-style stone temple, dubbed “Cluckingham Palace” by the British press, that he commissioned to house the chickens his family kept on their tony English estate.

And while Odey was found not guilty by a British court in 2021 of charges that he allegedly lured a former employee to his palatial home in 1998 and proceeded to change into a “dressing gown” before “launching himself” at her, the lurid and troubling details laid out in the FT report were too much for Odey’s clients and counterparties. Within days, Wall Street giants like Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley ended their prime brokerage relationships with Odey’s funds.

On June 10, responding to massive outflows of client money, Odey Asset Management announced that its eponymous founder was no longer involved with the firm. Five days later, reports surfaced that the fund was being dismantled.

Odey’s three-decade marriage to fellow fund manager Nichola Pease also came to an end in 2021. The couple, so famous in London finance that they were referred to as the “Posh and Becks of The City,” share three children. Pease, according to Bloomberg, remains in partial control of the family offices.

While Odey might be without a fund or control of family offices, he has found a new love.

He reportedly married 38-year-old financier Diana Vitkova in September.