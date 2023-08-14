SBF’s Lawyers Say He Needs ADHD, Anti-Depressant Medications in Jail

The lawyers for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried said the former Crypto King needs his anti-depressants and ADHD medications in jail.

Bankman-Fried has been prescribed an Emsam patch for depression for five years and Adderall for ADHD for three years, according to a letter sent by his lawyers to a federal judge in New York, which was reviewed by The Messenger. Bankman-Fried previously said he was willing to pay $250,000 cash bail when he was first arrested last year in order to avoid jail due to his conditions.

A federal judge threw Bankman-Fried in a Brooklyn jail notorious for its horrible conditions on Friday while he waits for his upcoming trial on fraud charges. The judge found that Bankman-Fried’s decision to leak private letters from his former girlfriend, a star witness against him, amounted to witness intimidation and jury tampering.

“When Mr. Bankman-Fried was remanded to custody on August 11, 2023, he was only able to bring a small supply of the above-described medications that will last for a few days,” wrote his lawyer, Christian R. Everdell of Cohen and Gresser.

Everdell asked the judge to submit an order directing the jail where Bankman-Fried is being held, Metropolitan Detention Center, to ensure he has “continuous access” to his medications.

Metropolitan Detention Center did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.