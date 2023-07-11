Say Goodbye to McDonald’s Apple Fritters

McDonald’s is getting rid of apple fritters, blueberry muffins and cinnamon rolls.
Starting this month, the fast-food giant will begin phasing out its McCafé Bakery lineup, which first launched in October 2020. “We’re always listening to our fans and adjusting our menu based on what they crave,” McDonald’s said in an emailed statement to The Messenger.
“We know goodbyes are never easy,” it said, but customers can still count on McCafé’s chocolate chip cookies and apple pies, as well as its frozen desserts, to satisfy their sweet tooth.
McDonald’s has been looking to tighten its already-strong grip on the breakfast market. In February, McDonald’s partnered with Krispy Kreme to sell its donuts at 160 McDonald’s locations in Kentucky as part of a market test.
- Viral TikTok Grimace Campaign Sends McDonald’s Profits Soaring
- How ‘Dial of Destiny’ Says Goodbye to Indiana Jones
- Ohio Woman Claims She Found a Nose Ring in Her McDonald’s Cheeseburger: ‘My Stomach Turned for Two Days’
- Parkland Families Return to School for First Time Before Demolition: ‘I Can’t Say Goodbye’
- McDonald’s Indonesia Offers Bargain Wedding Catering, Promises ‘Unforgettable’ 200 Meal Deal
The fast food giant’s first quarter earnings and revenue topped analysts’ expectations, with global comparable sales up nearly 13% for the period ended March 31. McDonald’s is expected to release its second quarter earnings on July 25.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Forget the High Interest Rates, It’s Getting Tougher to Even Get a Credit CardBusiness
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Campbell Soup to Acquire Rao’s Pasta Sauce Parent for $2.7 BillionBusiness
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Airlines Cancel More Than 1,300 Flights as Storms Slam East CoastBusiness
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max to Stream Sports, Plans to Charge Customers MoreBusiness
- A Swiftie Spent $1,400 on Eras Tour Tickets That Apparently Didn’t ExistEntertainment
- Pollo Tropical, Florida Chicken Chain, to Be Sold for $225 MillionBusiness
- Rudy Giuliani Lists Luxury Manhattan Apartment for $6.5 MillionBusiness
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Zoom Is Using Your Personal Calls to Train its AIBusiness