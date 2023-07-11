Say Goodbye to McDonald’s Apple Fritters

McDonald’s is getting rid of apple fritters, blueberry muffins and cinnamon rolls.

Starting this month, the fast-food giant will begin phasing out its McCafé Bakery lineup, which first launched in October 2020. “We’re always listening to our fans and adjusting our menu based on what they crave,” McDonald’s said in an emailed statement to The Messenger.

“We know goodbyes are never easy,” it said, but customers can still count on McCafé’s chocolate chip cookies and apple pies, as well as its frozen desserts, to satisfy their sweet tooth.

McDonald’s has been looking to tighten its already-strong grip on the breakfast market. In February, McDonald’s partnered with Krispy Kreme to sell its donuts at 160 McDonald’s locations in Kentucky as part of a market test.

The fast food giant’s first quarter earnings and revenue topped analysts’ expectations, with global comparable sales up nearly 13% for the period ended March 31. McDonald’s is expected to release its second quarter earnings on July 25.