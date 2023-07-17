Saudi Aramco CEO to Join BlackRock’s Board - The Messenger
Business.
Saudi Aramco CEO to Join BlackRock’s Board

Amin Hassan Ali Nasser has served as president and CEO of Aramco since 2015 and led its IPO, the largest in history

Published
Rocio Fabbro
BlackRock named the chief executive officer of Saudi Aramco Oil Company to its board of directors on Monday.

Amin Hassan Ali Nasser, president and CEO of Aramco since 2015, will replace Bader Alsaad, director general and chairman of the board of the Arab Fund for Economic & Social Development, according to a statement from BlackRock. Alsaad will serve the remainder of his term this year and will not stand for reelection to the board in 2024.

“Amin’s distinguished career at Aramco, spanning more than four decades, gives him a unique perspective on many of the key issues facing our firm and our clients," Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock, said. "His leadership experience, understanding of the global energy industry and the drivers of the shift towards a low carbon economy, as well as his knowledge of the Middle East region, will all contribute meaningfully to the BlackRock Board dialogue. We are delighted that BlackRock’s Board, employees, and shareholders will have the benefit of his vision and counsel.”

BlackRock headquarters: The firm had a $1.37 billion increase in net income in the second quarter.Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
Fink has publicly stepped back from being Wall Street's clarion voice on environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing in recent weeks. On a conference call to discuss the firm’s second-quarter performance, which was notable for a $1.37 billion increase in net income, neither Fink nor any of his executives made reference to ESG at all.

Nasser led Aramco’s initial public offering (IPO) in 2019, the largest IPO in history. He joined Saudi Aramco in 1982 as a petroleum engineer and later held vice president and executive roles in its upstream business.

