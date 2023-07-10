San Diego Overtakes San Francisco on New List of Cities With Most Expensive Rents - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

San Diego Overtakes San Francisco on New List of Cities With Most Expensive Rents

As big cities still struggle to recover from the pandemic, warm weather metro areas like San Diego are pricing up for an influx of new residents

Published |Updated
Laura Bratton
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

San Diego rents have surpassed San Francisco’s — one indicator that West Coast tech hubs aren’t rebounding from the pandemic like their East Coast counterparts. 

Typical San Diego rents stand at $3,175, surpassing notoriously expensive San Francisco rents by $7, according to Zillow’s June index reading released Monday. The Zillow Observed Rent Index looks at changes in asking rents over time, which they call "typical" rents.

People walk by on the boardwalk along Mission Beach in San Diego, CA on Monday, October 27, 2014.
People are moving to San Diego for its famously good weather and lifestyle.Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

San Diego rents were 29% below San Francisco’s right before the pandemic, according to Zillow’s estimates, but grew much faster in the last couple of years. The city’s typical rent was 5.3% higher in June than the same period last year. The surge in prices reflects a nationwide shift toward sunnier, Southern cities.

Read More

“We've seen movement toward the Southeast, toward the Sun Belt, and growing demand there,” said Jeff Tucker, a senior economist at Zillow, “That has been happening within California as well.”

People moved from big cities at the height of COVID-19. But Northeastern cities rebounded. Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island and Hartford, Connecticut have the fastest-rising rental markets in the U.S. at present, according to Zillow’s report. New York City, the second-most expensive city by Zillow estimates, saw rents rise 5% in June from the same period last year. 

Meanwhile, West Coast cities driven by tech jobs like Seattle, San Francisco and San Jose haven’t seen a resurgence in rent growth since the effects of the pandemic waned like their East Coast counterparts. Rent growth is negligible at 1% in Seattle, 1.2% in San Francisco, and 1.5% in San Jose.

That’s because West Coast cities had a more complete, sustained shutdown during the pandemic and a slower recovery, said Tucker.

“The return to the office has been much more piecemeal and start-stop in Seattle and San Francisco,” said Tucker.

The slowdown in tech hiring, layoffs and the option for employees to work remotely have all driven West Coasters to move away from chilly tech hubs toward cities where renters can get more square feet for their dollars and enjoy better weather.

The consequence — prices in sunnier cities are soaring.

“People are getting more space for their money,” said Tucker, but “that bargain is starting to disappear as people take advantage of it.”

Case in point: San Diego. Even though Northeastern cities are seeing a resurgence, Southeastern cities are still experiencing high rent growth. Charlotte, North Carolina and Memphis, Tennessee, have seen rents 4% higher than last year.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.