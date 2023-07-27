Samsung reports 22.2% Q2 Revenue Drop Year-On-Year

South Korean technology giant Samsung reported lower than-expected second-quarter financial results on Wednesday, in line with earlier guidance that predicted a dramatic drop in earnings. The company also posted one of its lowest quarterly profits since the first quarter of 2009.



Samsung posted $47.2 billion (60.01 trillion won) revenue for the quarter ending June 30, a 22.2% drop compared to the $60.7 billion (77.2 trillion Korean won) for the same period in 2022. Meanwhile, operating profits stood at $526.9 million (670 billion won) for the quarter, representing a 95.3% drop compared to the $11.1 billion (14.1 trillion won) reported last year.



The company had previously projected a 96% plunge in operating profits year-on-year from to around 600 billion won ($471.7 million), and projected a 17.4% drop in sales for the period compared to last year.



Net income also shrunk by 84.5% to $1.34 (1.72 trillion won), compared to the $8.7 billion (11.1 trillion won) the company raked in last year.



Earnings per share came to 228 won. Analysts had expected 111.67 won per share, according to estimates compiled by FactSet estimates.



Samsung’s losses are largely attributed to its semiconductor business — the company’s cash cow — which has seen falling demand of up to 70% over the last year. Global smartphone and PC manufacturers had originally stockpiled on memory chips during the pandemic as demand for consumer devices grew. But post-pandemic, manufacturers have been slow to restock on inventory as they run down existing supplies.

Samsung display JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

This drop in demand has punctured earnings at Samsung, the world’s largest chip maker, leading to an over 90% drop in profits for the second quarter this year. The company has already announced production cutbacks to conserve resources until demand picks up again.

Earlier on Wednesday the South Korean tech giant wrapped up its second “Unpacked” event of the year, unveiling the new Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Watch 6 (and 6 Classic) and the Galaxy Tab S9.