Sam Bankman-Fried’s Brother Wanted To Buy A Pacific Island In Case of Worldwide Disaster

Gabe Bankman-Fried, the younger brother of indicted crypto executive Sam Bankman-Fried, allegedly had plans to buy an island in the Pacific where a "bunker/shelter" could be built in case of of a catastrophic event in order to ensure the survival of "EAs," or effective altruists, according to court records.

Gabe Bankman-Fried and an officer of the FTX Foundation, a non-profit affiliated with now defunct FTX, discussed a plan purchase the island of Nauru, about 2,500 miles northeast of Australia, for that purpose.

The FTX foundation was established with the principle of effective altruism, and was designed to be "a research field and practical community centered around finding the best ways to help others," according to the Effective Altruism website.

The proposed island, Nauru is located of the coast of Australia. MIKE LEYRAL/AFP via Getty Images

The younger Bankman-Fried picked the Republic of Nauru, a remote island microstate, population about 11,500, located in the Pacific Ocean between Australia and Hawaii. Rich in phosphate of lime, a key ingredient in agricultural fertilizer, the verdant island has been largely ravaged by mining controlled by the country’s state-owned mining corporation.

Covering just over eight square miles and home to roughly 11,500 residents, the island must import almost all of its food and, sometimes its drinking water.

Gabe Bankman-Fried also reportedly envisioned building a lab on the island with "sensible regulation around human genetic enhancement."

On Nauru, companies pay a tax rate of 20%-35%, while individuals and partnerships pay 20%, with a tax-free threshold of $250,000 for each partner or beneficiary.

The filing, part of FTX's ongoing bankruptcy proceedings, described the foundations' projects for how it would spend its funds as "frequently misguided and sometimes dystopian." It also alleged that the foundation's purpose did little except "to enhance the public stature of Defendants."

Another project proposed by the non-profit, according to court records, was to spend $400,000 on animated YouTube videos “related to ‘rationalist and [Effective Altruism] material,’ including videos on ‘grabby aliens.’