Sam Bankman-Fried Is Being Held at a Federal Jail in Brooklyn – Here’s What We Know About It - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Sam Bankman-Fried Is Being Held at a Federal Jail in Brooklyn – Here’s What We Know About It

The jail has imprisoned the likes of convicted child sex traffickers Ghislaine Maxwell and rap artist R. Kelly

Published |Updated
Laura Bratton
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Samuel Bankman-Fried was sentenced to jail Friday by a federal judge in New York.Angela Weiss/Getty Images

The founder and former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, is being held at a federal jail in Brooklyn while awaiting trial on charges of fraud and conspiracy.

The Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn is a notoriously rough prison, but Bankman-Fried isn't its most famous client — not by a longshot.

Prosecutors originally offered to place Bankman-Fried in Putnam County Jail in Westchester County, just outside New York. It's a far gentler prison and would have given him Internet access so he could easily retrieve documents needed to prepare for trial.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, instead, remanded the one-time crypto king to the MDC. The facility is known as one of the roughest jails in the five-borough area.

Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn
Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.Andrew Lichtenstein/Getty Images

The jail currently holds 1,549 male and female inmates, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Inmates stay at the facility for an average of 404 days while awaiting trial. Inmates there "have access to healthcare, telephones, hot meals, and reside in certified environmental conditions," the jail said in a statement sent to The Messenger.  

Here's everything we know about the Metropolitan Detention Center:

Read More

Famous Inmates

Ghislaine Maxwell, the girlfriend of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Esptein, was held there from 2020 to 2022 while she was awaiting trial. She claimed another inmate there threatened to kill her. Convicted pharma bro Martin Shkreli spent some of his time behind bars at MDC.

Rap artist R. Kelly was also held there while he awaited trial on child sex abuse charges. He's now serving a 31-year sentence in North Carolina.

Extreme Temperatures

A 2019 investigation by the Department of Justice found “longstanding” issues of power outages and temperature regulation, frequently overheating in the jail, even during the winter. During a power outage, temperatures also dropped to lows of 59 degrees Fahrenheit. After the outage, some units exceeded 80 degrees.

Corrupt Guards

Guards in 2020 pepper sprayed a 35-year-old inmate, who passed out and later died. However, the guards were later cleared of any wrongdoing. Earlier this year, another guard was charged in federal court for accepting bribes at the prison in exchange for smuggling contraband to inmates, such as a cell phone. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon of the Southern District of New York said the facility was “run by morons” during a 2019 hearing, according to a transcript reviewed by The Messenger.

Poor Health Treatment

Pregnant inmates reported mistreatment by guards in 2016, who refused to call an ambulance when one of them was hemorrhaging. Another inmate with a gunshot wound went untreated for two weeks in 2019. A transgender inmate told Mother Jones about medical failures at the facility that caused a life-threatening infection in January.

The Messenger's Christian Berthelsen and Ben Feuerherd contributed to this article.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.