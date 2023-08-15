Sam Bankman-Fried Is Being Held at a Federal Jail in Brooklyn – Here’s What We Know About It

The founder and former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, is being held at a federal jail in Brooklyn while awaiting trial on charges of fraud and conspiracy.

The Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn is a notoriously rough prison, but Bankman-Fried isn't its most famous client — not by a longshot.

Prosecutors originally offered to place Bankman-Fried in Putnam County Jail in Westchester County, just outside New York. It's a far gentler prison and would have given him Internet access so he could easily retrieve documents needed to prepare for trial.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, instead, remanded the one-time crypto king to the MDC. The facility is known as one of the roughest jails in the five-borough area.

Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Andrew Lichtenstein/Getty Images

The jail currently holds 1,549 male and female inmates, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Inmates stay at the facility for an average of 404 days while awaiting trial. Inmates there "have access to healthcare, telephones, hot meals, and reside in certified environmental conditions," the jail said in a statement sent to The Messenger.

Here's everything we know about the Metropolitan Detention Center:

Famous Inmates

Ghislaine Maxwell, the girlfriend of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Esptein, was held there from 2020 to 2022 while she was awaiting trial. She claimed another inmate there threatened to kill her. Convicted pharma bro Martin Shkreli spent some of his time behind bars at MDC.

Rap artist R. Kelly was also held there while he awaited trial on child sex abuse charges. He's now serving a 31-year sentence in North Carolina.

Extreme Temperatures

A 2019 investigation by the Department of Justice found “longstanding” issues of power outages and temperature regulation, frequently overheating in the jail, even during the winter. During a power outage, temperatures also dropped to lows of 59 degrees Fahrenheit. After the outage, some units exceeded 80 degrees.

Corrupt Guards

Guards in 2020 pepper sprayed a 35-year-old inmate, who passed out and later died. However, the guards were later cleared of any wrongdoing. Earlier this year, another guard was charged in federal court for accepting bribes at the prison in exchange for smuggling contraband to inmates, such as a cell phone. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon of the Southern District of New York said the facility was “run by morons” during a 2019 hearing, according to a transcript reviewed by The Messenger.

Poor Health Treatment

Pregnant inmates reported mistreatment by guards in 2016, who refused to call an ambulance when one of them was hemorrhaging. Another inmate with a gunshot wound went untreated for two weeks in 2019. A transgender inmate told Mother Jones about medical failures at the facility that caused a life-threatening infection in January.

The Messenger's Christian Berthelsen and Ben Feuerherd contributed to this article.