Sam Bankman-Fried Doesn’t Want to Eat ‘Flesh’ in Jail

Life on the inside is proving about as unpleasant as expected for U.S. inmate #37244-510.



That’s fallen crypto king Samuel Bankman-Fried’s inmate identification number at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He's been held there since Aug. 11 after U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan sent him to jail pending trial after prosecutors accused him of trying to intimidate witnesses who are expected to testify against him.



In the 11 days since, Bankman-Fried, who is vegan, has been receiving a “flesh diet” from the prison staff, his lawyer Mark Cohen told U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn in court on Tuesday, leaving him to subsist on a diet of bread, water and occasional peanut butter. Federal prosecutors trying the case also said they told the Bureau of Prisons Bankman-Fried should be served a “no flesh” diet, but never received a response. Netburn presided over a hearing Tuesday in which Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to the charges he will face in the fall.

Bankman-Fried appeared in court Tuesday where he pleaded not guilty to a fresh indictment on multiple criminal charges.



The U.S. jail in Brooklyn, which holds defendants awaiting trial in Manhattan and Brooklyn federal courts, is notorious for its dreary conditions, including inadequate heat in the winter, a lack of air conditioning in the summer, and corruption among guards who have taken bribes to allow smuggling of contraband such as drugs and cell phones. The facility has also housed Jeffrey Epstein madam Ghislaine Maxwell and pharma bro Martin Shkreli.



Judge Netburn said she would look into the issues immediately and try to remedy them. But she cautioned that while the jail may offer a vegetarian diet plan, a purely vegan plan may not be available.



Bankman-Fried is scheduled to begin trial in October on charges that he defrauded clients and investors of FTX, his cryptocurrency exchange, and lenders to an affiliated trading firm called Alameda Research. He is accused of stealing billions of dollars in customer deposits to fund a lavish lifestyle and back wrong-way positions in crypto markets held by Alameda.



Cohen also said Bankman-Fried isn't getting necessary prescriptions to treat depression and attention deficit disorder, despite a judicial order requiring they be provided. Bankman-Fried has not received any Adderall since he was incarcerated and has received limited doses of Emsam for depression, Cohen added.



With six weeks to go before the scheduled start of his trial, his lawyers said he has been unable to review any evidentiary material to prepare for trial while in prison. Prosecutors had originally proposed holding him at Putnam County jail in upstate New York, where he would have access to an Internet-enabled laptop that would permit him to go through evidence amassed in the case.



Since he was sent to Brooklyn, he has neither been provided with discovery materials or been allowed to access them online. Judge Kaplan issued an order Monday allowing Bankman-Fried to travel to the Manhattan courthouse twice a week to meet his lawyers and review evidence there, but his lawyers say the modified conditions are still inadequate.



Bankman-Fried “has no way to effectively prepare and participate in his defense,” attorney Christian Everdell told the judge. He added the conditions were creating “serious Sixth Amendment issues,” in reference to Bankman-Fried’s right to a fair trial.



