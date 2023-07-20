Sales of Smokeless Tobacco IQOS Surged as Cigarettes Fall for Industry Giant Philip Morris - The Messenger
Sales of Smokeless Tobacco IQOS Surged as Cigarettes Fall for Industry Giant Philip Morris

The tobacco giant sold 31.4 billion smokeless units during the quarter, jumping by 26.6% from last year

Bruce Gil
A sign is seen pictured outside an IQOS smokeless cigarette store on Wardour Street in London on May 9, 2017. IQOS manufacturer Philip Morris reported second-quarter earnings on Thursday.CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/AFP via Getty Images

Tobacco giant Philip Morris International said Thursday sales of its smokeless electronic cigarettes were one of its fastest-growing segments during the second quarter as sales of traditional cigarettes declined.

The company sold 157 billion packs of cigarettes during the quarter, falling by 0.4% from the same time last year, versus a 26.6% jump in sales of heated tobacco units to 31.4 billion.

Philip Morris reported 27.2 million users of its heated tobacco product IQOS in the second quarter, up from 23.7 million in the same quarter last year. IQOS delivers tobacco to users at a lower temperature, which is thought to be less damaging than traditional cigarettes, through a pen-like electronic device.

Smoke-free net revenues, including from the company’s wellness and healthcare products, made up 35% of the company’s total adjusted net revenue in the first half of the year, up from 30.9% during the same time last year. 

In the U.S., the company saw shipments for its nicotine pouch brand Zyn jump 53.1% over last year to 89.9 million cans. As of Thursday morning, Philip Morris' stock was up by less than 1%.

A spokesman for Philip Morris said IQOS differed from traditional nicotine vapes in that traditional e-cigarettes don't use real tobacco like IQOS. They instead use a vaporized form of nicotine, he said.

In 2021, the company announced its plans to try to make 50% of their revenue come from smoke-free products by 2025.

Revenue for the second quarter rose 14.5% to just under $9 billion, compared with $7.8 billion in the same quarter last year, the company said in releasing a mixed earnings report Thursday. Operating income fell 16% to $2.57 billion, compared to more than $3.06 billion during the same three months last year.

Reported earnings per share came at $1.01, far below analysts expectations of $1.48, according to estimates tracked by Morningstar.

Update: This article was updated to correct that Philip Morris sold 157 billion packs of cigarettes and 31.4 billion smokeless tobacco units in the second quarter. It also removed language that referred to IQOS as vapes.

