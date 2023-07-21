Russian Oligarch Sells His London Regent’s Park Mansion for $145 Million - The Messenger
Business.
Russian Oligarch Sells His London Regent’s Park Mansion for $145 Million

The property has 10 bathrooms, a yoga and massage room as well as a pool that converts into a ballroom

Published |Updated
Lily Meier
Hanover Lodge is one of London’s most expensive homes, at almost 26,000 square feet, in one of the city’s Royal Parks.Leon Neal/Getty Images

Andrey Goncharenko, a Russian investor and former senior director and advisor of Alvarez & Marshal, sold his London mansion this month for $145 million (£133 million) in an off-market deal, according to the Financial Times. The property was sold to Ravi Ruia, an Indian billionare and founder of Essare, an investment fund.

Hanover Lodge is one of London’s most expensive homes, at almost 26,000 square feet, in the city’s Regent's Park, one of the designated Royal Parks. The residence has 10 bathrooms, yoga room, massage room, Turkish bath and pool, which can be converted into a ballroom.

Goncharenko, who also served as the CEO of a state-baked Russian entity, initially purchased the property in 2012 for $133 million (£120 million), according to Bloomberg. He is also the owner of at least two other London properties, reported the Financial Times. 

The Lodge’s freehold is held by the Crown’s Estate, which has held a 150 year lease since April 2017, according to property records. 

The United Kingdom recently pass a law forcing offshore companies purchasing property to disclose the name of the ultimate beneficial owner. This was a move to make high-end international purchases more transparent, coming after sanctions were brought against Russia.

— The Messenger's real estate reporter Sasha Jones contributed to this report.

