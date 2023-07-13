Russian Billionaire’s Daughter Says Superyacht Sold to Former Google CEO is Hers - The Messenger
Business.
Russian Billionaire’s Daughter Says Superyacht Sold to Former Google CEO is Hers

Eric Schmidt bought the 267-foot superyacht for $68 million at a public auction last month

Published |Updated
Rocio Fabbro
An abandoned superyacht lies at the heart of a growing legal battle between a Russian billionaire’s daughter and a former Google CEO.

Lawyers for Yulia Gurieva-Motlokhov, the daughter of Russian fertilizer magnate Andrey Guryev, filed an appeal Wednesday claiming she’s the true owner of the Alfa Nero, a luxury yacht that was cast aside in Antigua’s Falmouth Harbor in March 2022, Bloomberg reported July 12.

Guryev dumped the vessel as U.S. authorities began seizing Russian-owned property and imposing steep sanctions on Kremlin-allied oligarchs when Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in February 2022. 

The Messenger tracked what’s happening with the yachts, luxury apartments and private jets belonging to Russian elites in an investigation last month.

Russian yachts, similar to this one anchored in the Caribbean, have been seized by U.S. authorities over Putin's war in Ukraine.
Russian yachts, similar to this one anchored in the Caribbean, have been seized by U.S. authorities over Putin's war in Ukraine.apomares/Getty Images

Eric Schmidt, who was the chief executive officer of Google between 2001 and 2011, bought the 267-foot superyacht for $68 million at a public auction last month, the outlet reported.

Gurieva-Motlokhov is the "sole adult discretionary beneficiary of the 'Tyne Trust' and 'Flagstaff Trust', which respectively own two companies which themselves own the Alfa Nero and the artwork aboard it," according to court documents cited by Bloomberg.


Guryev, who formerly headed PhosAgro, one of the world's largest phosphate-based fertilizer producers, was sanctioned by the U.S. last August for being "a known close associate" of Russian President Vladimir Putin. At the time, the Treasury Department said Guryev owns the Witanhurst estate, the second-largest estate in London after Buckingham Palace. The U.S. Treasury Department also blocked the sale of the yacht, but removed it from the sanctions list earlier this year.

