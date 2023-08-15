Russia Raises Key Interest Rate to 12% as Ukraine War and Sanctions Take a Toll

Russia’s central bank raised a key interest rate Tuesday in an emergency meeting, less than 24 hours after the ruble reached its lowest level since the start of the Ukraine war.

The Bank of Russia raised the rate on its key operations, which include overnight loans, by 3.5 percentage points to 12% in an effort to limit what it called “price stability risks.” The increase signals that the cost of Moscow’s war in Ukraine and U.S.-led sanctions are exacting a financial toll on the nation’s economy.

The ruble fell past 100 to the U.S. dollar on Monday, its lowest value in 17 months. The previous low — in March 2022, one month after Russia invaded Ukraine — was 126.5 to the dollar. The currency has lost roughly 25% of its value this year.

As of Tuesday morning, the ruble was trading 98 to the dollar.

The bank said the country’s output capabilities have not been able to meet rising domestic demand, which has impacted “the ruble’s exchange rate dynamics through elevated demand for imports.”

Annual inflation in the country rose to 4.4% as of August 7, according to the bank. Over the last three months, prices have spiked 7.6% compared to the year-ago period. The Central Bank is aiming for a 4% rate for next year.

“Energy exports are ultimately at the mercy of Western sanctions and global oil price developments,” wrote Liam Peach, a senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, in an Aug. 15 note. “There’s little scope for a meaningful rise in the supply capacity of the economy straight away.”

Peach added that the war's mobilization has tightened the country's labor market, contributing to the nation's supply-demand imbalance.

The bank’s board of directors will gather again for a rate review meeting on September 15.