Russia Raises Key Interest Rate to 12% as Ukraine War and Sanctions Take a Toll - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Russia Raises Key Interest Rate to 12% as Ukraine War and Sanctions Take a Toll

With the ruble plunging, the country's economy is under mounting financial pressure

Published |Updated
Bruce Gil
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin saw the ruble reached its lowest level Monday since he invaded Ukraine last year.Mikhail Klimentyev/Getty

Russia’s central bank raised a key interest rate Tuesday in an emergency meeting, less than 24 hours after the ruble reached its lowest level since the start of the Ukraine war. 

The Bank of Russia raised the rate on its key operations, which include overnight loans, by 3.5 percentage points to 12% in an effort to limit what it called “price stability risks.” The increase signals that the cost of Moscow’s war in Ukraine and U.S.-led sanctions are exacting a financial toll on the nation’s economy.

The ruble fell past 100 to the U.S. dollar on Monday, its lowest value in 17 months. The previous low — in March 2022, one month after Russia invaded Ukraine — was 126.5 to the dollar. The currency has lost roughly 25% of its value this year.

As of Tuesday morning, the ruble was trading 98 to the dollar.

The bank said the country’s output capabilities have not been able to meet rising domestic demand, which has impacted “the ruble’s exchange rate dynamics through elevated demand for imports.”

Annual inflation in the country rose to 4.4% as of August 7, according to the bank. Over the last three months, prices have spiked 7.6% compared to the year-ago period. The Central Bank is aiming for a 4% rate for next year.

“Energy exports are ultimately at the mercy of Western sanctions and global oil price developments,” wrote Liam Peach, a senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, in an Aug. 15 note. “There’s little scope for a meaningful rise in the supply capacity of the economy straight away.”

Read More

Peach added that the war's mobilization has tightened the country's labor market, contributing to the nation's supply-demand imbalance.

The bank’s board of directors will gather again for a rate review meeting on September 15.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.