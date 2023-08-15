Russia Raises Key Interest Rate to 12% as Ukraine War and Sanctions Take a Toll

Russia’s central bank raised a key interest rate Tuesday in an emergency meeting, less than 24 hours after the ruble reached its lowest level since the start of the Ukraine war.
The Bank of Russia raised the rate on its key operations, which include overnight loans, by 3.5 percentage points to 12% in an effort to limit what it called “price stability risks.” The increase signals that the cost of Moscow’s war in Ukraine and U.S.-led sanctions are exacting a financial toll on the nation’s economy.
The ruble fell past 100 to the U.S. dollar on Monday, its lowest value in 17 months. The previous low — in March 2022, one month after Russia invaded Ukraine — was 126.5 to the dollar. The currency has lost roughly 25% of its value this year.
As of Tuesday morning, the ruble was trading 98 to the dollar.
The bank said the country’s output capabilities have not been able to meet rising domestic demand, which has impacted “the ruble’s exchange rate dynamics through elevated demand for imports.”
Annual inflation in the country rose to 4.4% as of August 7, according to the bank. Over the last three months, prices have spiked 7.6% compared to the year-ago period. The Central Bank is aiming for a 4% rate for next year.
“Energy exports are ultimately at the mercy of Western sanctions and global oil price developments,” wrote Liam Peach, a senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, in an Aug. 15 note. “There’s little scope for a meaningful rise in the supply capacity of the economy straight away.”
- Fed Raises Interest Rates to a 22-Year High in its Ongoing War on Inflation
- Russia’s Rouble Is Cratering. What Does That Mean for Putin’s War in Ukraine?
- Swiss Government Lines up Behind EU’s 11th Round of Sanctions Against Russia
- Economists Say the Fed Is Almost Done Raising Interest Rates
- New Analysis Puts Russia’s Ukraine War Toll at 47,000
- Ukraine Drone Strikes Cause Fear in Russia, but Can They Change the War?
Peach added that the war's mobilization has tightened the country's labor market, contributing to the nation's supply-demand imbalance.
The bank’s board of directors will gather again for a rate review meeting on September 15.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- San Francisco Launches Driverless Bus Service Following Robotaxi ExpansionBusiness
- Amazon Relaunches Shipping Service That Competes With FedEx and UPSBusiness
- Ex-CNN Anchor Don Lemon Says Chris Licht’s Firing Makes Him Feel ‘Vindicated’Business
- How the Weight Loss Drug Frenzy in the US Keeps Interest Rates Low in DenmarkBusiness
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- Over 100,000 Toddler Towers Recalled Due to Risk of Falling OverBusiness
- WeWork Plans 1-for-40 Reverse Stock Split to Keep New York Stock Exchange ListingBusiness
- Zipadee Kids Recalls Children’s Bed Frames Due To Strangulation HazardsBusiness
- ‘The Nun’ Actress Bonnie Aarons Sues Warner Bros. for Allegedly Withholding Her Share of Merchandising RevenueEntertainment
- Soho House Partners With Michael Milken to Open New Members-Only Club in DCBusiness
- Cryptocurrencies See More Than $1 Billion Evaporate in 24 HoursBusiness
- More Than Two-Thirds of the Public Supports Hollywood’s Strikes: StudyEntertainment