Rurals Economies Dread Closure of Tyson Foods Production Facilities - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Rurals Economies Dread Closure of Tyson Foods Production Facilities

The closure of a Tyson Foods plant in Noel, Missouri will cost the community 1,500 jobs

Published |Updated
Patrick Cooley
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Tyson foods reported huge loses in an earnings statement Aug. 7.Scott Olson/Getty Images

Tyson Foods announced the closure of six production facilities this year, which could devastate the economy in the rural communities that depend on the jobs those plants provide, potentially leaving thousands of employees in the Midwest out of work.

A chicken plant in Noel, Missouri - one of two in the state that will eventually shutter - by itself employees 1,500 workers in a town of around 2,100.

Workers at the facility told NBC news they will have a difficult time finding other work that pays as well as Tyson.

Those who are able to find jobs may face long commutes to find the positions that pay as well is their old jobs.

The plant is scheduled to close in two months, according to NBC.

Pallet jack operator David Handy, 40, told NBC that a recent job fair that Tyson organized had only one position that fit his needs and it would require him to drive about an hour from Noel.

"Wasn't nothing for me," he said.

Read More

Handy has a 21 year old son who also works at the Tyson plant, and his 17 year old daughter plans to get a job there after she graduates high school, he told NBC.

"This is really financially crushing," he said. "Our sole income is from this company."

Tyson foods reported an operating loss of $350 million in its most recent earnings report on Aug. 7.

In the earnings call, company officials announced the closures of production facilities in Indiana, two in Missouri, and one in Arkansas.

The company had already announced the closure of two plants earlier this year.

Sales of the company's staple products are on the decline.

Sales of beef, for example, fell 5.3% in the most recent quarter compared to the same quarter of 2022, as the company's costs Rose because of inflation.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.