Rurals Economies Dread Closure of Tyson Foods Production Facilities

Tyson Foods announced the closure of six production facilities this year, which could devastate the economy in the rural communities that depend on the jobs those plants provide, potentially leaving thousands of employees in the Midwest out of work.
A chicken plant in Noel, Missouri - one of two in the state that will eventually shutter - by itself employees 1,500 workers in a town of around 2,100.
Workers at the facility told NBC news they will have a difficult time finding other work that pays as well as Tyson.
Those who are able to find jobs may face long commutes to find the positions that pay as well is their old jobs.
The plant is scheduled to close in two months, according to NBC.
Pallet jack operator David Handy, 40, told NBC that a recent job fair that Tyson organized had only one position that fit his needs and it would require him to drive about an hour from Noel.
"Wasn't nothing for me," he said.
Handy has a 21 year old son who also works at the Tyson plant, and his 17 year old daughter plans to get a job there after she graduates high school, he told NBC.
"This is really financially crushing," he said. "Our sole income is from this company."
Tyson foods reported an operating loss of $350 million in its most recent earnings report on Aug. 7.
In the earnings call, company officials announced the closures of production facilities in Indiana, two in Missouri, and one in Arkansas.
The company had already announced the closure of two plants earlier this year.
Sales of the company's staple products are on the decline.
Sales of beef, for example, fell 5.3% in the most recent quarter compared to the same quarter of 2022, as the company's costs Rose because of inflation.
