Rudy Giuliani Lists Luxury Manhattan Apartment for $6.5 Million - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Rudy Giuliani Lists Luxury Manhattan Apartment for $6.5 Million

It was reported last week that Giuliani was considering settling a lawsuit accusing him of sexual abuse

Published |Updated
William Gavin
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Rudy Guiliani’s apartment was searched in April 2021 by the FBI as part of the investigation into his dealings in Ukraine as former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Embattled former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is selling his Upper East Side Manhattan apartment, listing it for $6.5 million with Sotheby's Realty last month, as first reported by Insider.

Although the listing includes no mention of the property's owner, there are several clues. Namely, the fact that it was searched by federal investigators in April 2021 as part of the investigation into Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine as former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

A picture included in the listing for 45 E. 66th Street also features a replica of Joe DiMaggio's Yankees jersey that Giuliani was given in June 2002, according to The Village Voice.

The listing highlights the finer features of the apartment, which was originally built in 1906. The apartment has three bedrooms, a wood-burning fire-place, a "semi-private elevator landing" and a conservatory.

Read More

Sotheby's highlights "the thoughtful and inviting layout of the apartment is complemented by copious original detail, such as wood paneling, and leaded-glass and 12-over-12 paned double-hung windows."

While it is unknown why Giuliani is selling his apartment, it does come shortly after reports that he is considering settling a lawsuit accusing him of sexual abuse. Giuliani's former aide, Noelle Dunphy, sued him in May, alleging that he sexually abused her for over a year.

Transcripts of conversations between the pair have been released as part of the lawsuit, showing Giuliani making a number of wild claims aimed at everyone from actor Matt Damon to Jewish men.

A Washington D.C. bar association ethics panel also unanimously recommended Giuliani be disbarred last week over his efforts to help overturn the 2020 election on Trump's behalf.

Giuliani is also thought to be "Co-Conspirator 1" in the federal indictment against Trump over his attempts to hold onto power after the 2020 Election.

In 2019, Giuliani and his then-estranged wife Judith Nalan listed his Palm Beach, Fla., condo for $3.3 million, according to Mansion Global. In September, a Manhattan Supreme Court judge told Giuliani he will have to serve time in jail unless he resumed alimony payments to his now ex-wife.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.