Rudy Giuliani Lists Luxury Manhattan Apartment for $6.5 Million

Embattled former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is selling his Upper East Side Manhattan apartment, listing it for $6.5 million with Sotheby's Realty last month, as first reported by Insider.

Although the listing includes no mention of the property's owner, there are several clues. Namely, the fact that it was searched by federal investigators in April 2021 as part of the investigation into Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine as former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

A picture included in the listing for 45 E. 66th Street also features a replica of Joe DiMaggio's Yankees jersey that Giuliani was given in June 2002, according to The Village Voice.

The listing highlights the finer features of the apartment, which was originally built in 1906. The apartment has three bedrooms, a wood-burning fire-place, a "semi-private elevator landing" and a conservatory.

Sotheby's highlights "the thoughtful and inviting layout of the apartment is complemented by copious original detail, such as wood paneling, and leaded-glass and 12-over-12 paned double-hung windows."

While it is unknown why Giuliani is selling his apartment, it does come shortly after reports that he is considering settling a lawsuit accusing him of sexual abuse. Giuliani's former aide, Noelle Dunphy, sued him in May, alleging that he sexually abused her for over a year.

Transcripts of conversations between the pair have been released as part of the lawsuit, showing Giuliani making a number of wild claims aimed at everyone from actor Matt Damon to Jewish men.

A Washington D.C. bar association ethics panel also unanimously recommended Giuliani be disbarred last week over his efforts to help overturn the 2020 election on Trump's behalf.

Giuliani is also thought to be "Co-Conspirator 1" in the federal indictment against Trump over his attempts to hold onto power after the 2020 Election.

In 2019, Giuliani and his then-estranged wife Judith Nalan listed his Palm Beach, Fla., condo for $3.3 million, according to Mansion Global. In September, a Manhattan Supreme Court judge told Giuliani he will have to serve time in jail unless he resumed alimony payments to his now ex-wife.