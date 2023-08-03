Rolls-Royce Reports Five-Fold Profit Increase - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Rolls-Royce Reports Five-Fold Profit Increase

Last week, the company said its profit would double market expectations

Published |Updated
William Gavin
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Aerospace and defense company Rolls-Royce Holdings reported a profit of $854 million during the first half of 2023, more than five times its earnings last year, according to the company's earnings report.

The company attributed the jump to improvements in its civil aerospace division and better pricing for maintenance on engines for long-haul aircraft, such as the Boeing 787.

Rolls-Royce told investors last week that its profit would double market expectations, which were a consensus of $415 million. The company also raised its full-year profit guidance to between $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion, up considerably from its previous guidance of between $1 billion and $1.2 billion.

The company also reported underlying revenue, a type of revenue that excludes one-time transactions, of nearly $8.8 billion, up from $6.7 billion in the first half of 2022.

Read More
Aerospace technician preparing airplane reactor for test on test bed.
Rolls-Royce's large engine order book grew for the first time since 2018 last quarter.Thierry Dosogne/Getty Images

"Despite a challenging external environment, notably supply chain constraints, we are starting to see the early impact of our transformation in all our businesses," CEO Tufan Erginbilgic, who joined Rolls-Royce in January, said. "Better profit and cash generation reflect greater productivity, efficiency, and improved commercial outcomes. We have tightly managed our cost base to offset inflationary cost pressures."

The company's civil aerospace division reported a 16% increase in its operating margin, to 12.4% from 3.4%, partly as a result of increased sales of large spare engines.

The company received 240 large engine orders in the first six months of the year, a considerable jump from last year's 96. The number of large engines the company will produce and deliver increased to 1,450 from 1,282 last year — the first time Rolls-Royce's large engine order book has grown since 2018.

Rolls-Royce was the world's 27th largest defense contractor in 2022, with slightly weaker performance than in 2021 when it was ranked 25, according to Defense News.

The company announced the appointment of Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva to its board on Wednesday. He previously served as CEO of Brazilian aerospace corporation Embraer.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.