‘Traffic Chaos’ as Driver-less Taxis Block Streets in San Francisco

Nearly a dozen driverless cars blockaded streets in San Francisco’s North Beach district this weekend, bringing traffic in the neighborhood to a standstill.

The incident occurred only one day after driverless car company Cruise was granted permission on Thursday by the city to operate its robotaxis at any time. Previously, Cruise was authorized to offer passenger service in limited areas of San Francisco and only between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., according to the California Public Utilities Commission. Commissioner John Reynolds said he hoped the move would bring greater road safety to the city.

But late Friday night, about 10 Cruise driverless cars blocked several of the city's narrow streets, according to residents who took to X, the Musk-owned social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to document the traffic jam. The cars stayed in place for about 15 minutes, their parking lights flashing, then “woke up” and drove themselves away, according to press reports in California.

“Why do state commissioners think it’s OK to put people in danger and create traffic chaos on our neighborhoods streets?” Aaron Peskin, the president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors who represents the North Beach district, said in a post on X. "We warned them and they refused to listen."

A video on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows Cruise vehicles blocking two San Francisco roads. Aaron Peskin/Twitter/X

The company blamed wireless connectivity issues created by the large crowd attending the Outside Lands music festival nearby.

“A large festival posed wireless bandwidth constraints causing delayed connectivity to our vehicles. We are actively investigating and working on solutions to prevent this from happening again. We apologize to those who were impacted," said the company in a post on X.

San Francisco authorized Cruise to operate its driverless Taxis last week. Courtesy of Cruise

San Francisco Mayor London Breed addressed issues in a tweet. “There remain challenges we need to work to resolve, especially when [autonomous vehicles] interfere with our first responders. We are studying this decision, and exploring our options for next steps.”

Updated 11:26 a.m. EST: This article was updated to reflect a statement from Cruise.